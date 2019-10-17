From Staff Reports
WASKOM — Tsean Hamilton scored twice, the final touchdown coming with 4:53 left in the contest to give Waskom a two-touchdown lead as the Wildcats held on for a 28-19 win over Elysian Fields.
Waskom improves to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the district, while Elysian Fields drops to 4-3 and 2-2.
D.J. Feaster scored on a 59-yard run to put Waskom on top in the opening quarter, and Kye Willett’s 26-yard scoring jaunt with 9:37 left in the half gave Waskom a 14-0 halftime cushion.
Ryan Wilkerson got Elysian Fields on the board with a 15-yard touchdown run with 7:05 left in the third, but Hamilton’s first TD run of the night — a 14-yarder — kept the Wildcats in front.
Wilkerson hooked up with Chris Smith on a 70-yard scoring pass to keep Elysian Fields in the game, but Hamilton’s second 14-yard run of the night iced it for Waskom.
Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 2:45 remaining to close out the scoring.
Elysian Fields will host Paul Pewitt, and Waskom visits Daingerfield on Friday.