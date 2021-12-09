Waskom (13-1) vs. Franklin (14-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Notable
Waskom: RB DJ Feasater (79 carries, 1,299 yards, 21 TD; 10 catches, 153 yards, 2 TD) …. RB Tesean Hamilton (120 carries, 1,004 yards, 16 TD) … QB Cole Watson (43-of-78, 906 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT; 123 carries, 1,145 yards, 26 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (143 tackles, 27 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 11 QB pressures) … DL Daveon Williams (82 tackles, 16 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked kick) … DB Zay Thomas (61 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 11 PBU, 4 INT, 2 PBU) … DL Matt Dykes (34 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries) …
Franklin: QB Marcus Wade (39-of-76, 1,146 yards, 20 TD, 2 INT) … RB/DB Malcolm Murphy (62 carries, 1,121 yards, 15 TD; 11 catches, 224 yards, 3 TD; 13 PBU)… RB/DB Bryson Washington (70 carries, 1,168 yards, 18 TD; 97 tackles) … RB Bobby Washington (126 carries, 1,510 yards, 24 TD) … WR Hayden Helton (14 catches, 468 yards, 7 TD) … LB Colby Smith (125 tackles) … LB Bayden Youree (117 tackles)… DL Luis Munoz (71 tackles, 10 TFL)
Did you know: Not only did these two teams meet in the semifinals a year ago but also in the 2015 state championship game where the Wildcats won 33-21.
Last week: Waskom 34, Daingerfield 8; Franklin 66, Poth 0
Up next: Winner will face winner of Roosevelt and Gunter in the state championship game.