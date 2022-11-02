Waskom (4-4, 3-2) vs. Hughes Springs (3-6, 3-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, 980 School Avenue, Waskom 75692
NOTABLE
Waskom: Caden Edwards (433 passing yards, 294 rushing yards, five passing touchdowns, and five rushing touchdowns) … Diego Smith (486 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards, six rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Trey Stevenson (97 tackles, 67 rushing yards, 21 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures, seven and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and one rushing touchdown)
Hughes Springs: Trevor Bolden (1,372 rushing yards, 61 tackles, 33 receiving yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, five sacks, and one forced fumble) … Kord Johnson (605 passing yards, 251 rushing yards, six passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … Emmanuel Baird (353 receiving yards, 155 rushing yards, 83 kickoff return yards, four receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: Waskom and Hughes Springs will match up in a football game for the fifth straight season … The Wildcats hold a 3-1 series edge against the Mustangs since 2018.
Last Week: Daingerfield 32, Waskom 14; Hughes Springs 50, Queen City 20
Up Next: End of regular season