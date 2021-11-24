Waskom (11-1) vs. Newton (10-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Waskom: OL Clay Fant ... OL Eddie Magdaleno ... OL Laynce Welch ... OL Zeke Vasquez ... OL Laz Torres ... QB Cole Watson (40-of-69, 835 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT; 96 carries, 1,021 yards, 24 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (84 carries, 856 yards, 12 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (9 catches, 148 yards, 2 TD; 62 carries, 1,104 yards, 18 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (14 catches, 369 yards, 5 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (121 tackles, 25 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 11 QB pressures) … DL Carter Watson (71 tackles, 24 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures) … DB Zay Thomas (53 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 10 PBU, 4 INT, 2 blocked kicks)
Newton: QB Maliek Woods … RB Deanthony Gatson … RB Jaden Hunter … LB Leighton Foster … DL Coltyn foster … DB Raylin Adams
Did you know: This will be a rematch of the 2014 state championship game where the Wildcats won 41-22. The two teams met again in 2016 and 2017 where the Eagles won with scores of 66-0 and 45-6.
Last Week: Waskom 56, Troup 20; Newton 36, DeKalb 6
Up next: The winner will take on the winner of Daingerfield vs. West Rusk.