Waskom (10-1) vs. Troup (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Notable
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (37-of-63, 754 yards, 10 TD, 2 INT; 82 carries, 862 yards, 22 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (84 carries, 856 yards, 12 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (9 catches, 148 yards, 2 TD; 53 carries, 1,008 yards, 16 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (13 catches, 336 yards, 4 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (111 tackles, 22 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 10 QB pressures) … DL Carter Watson (63 tackles, 23 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures) … DB Zay Thomas (48 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 7 PBU, 4 INT, 1 blocked kick)
Troup: Grayson Hearon (114 of 214, 2,027 yards, 12 TD, 11 interceptions) … Kevin Pierce (162 carries, 1,185 yards, 22 TD) … Logan Womack (35 catches, 593 yards, 3 TD) … Charles Boyd (106 tackles) … Kaden Mahoney (139 tackles) … Bradley Adams (5.5 sacks)
Did you know: Waskom and Troup have met in the playoffs twice, with Troup winning a 1973 first-round game, 28-3, and also winning a 2018 second-round game, 47-21
Last week: Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7; Troup 52, Paul Pewitt 34
Up next: The winner will face either Newton or DeKalb next week