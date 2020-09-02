A total of 47 college football players were announced to the eighth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List on Wednesday morning.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
The watch list announced on Wednesday will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists and then up to five finalists. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans,and previous winners. A winner will be announced at the end of this year’s football season.
The watch list includes players from 10 conferences including two independents (American, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt). There are players representing universities from 19 different states and 42 schools. Wide receivers lead the nominations with 16, followed by quarterbacks (12), running backs (10), tight ends (5), offensive linemen (3), and slot back (1).
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, SMU quarterback Shane Buechele, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace are all previous finalists for the award who are on the watch list.
Others on the list are Texas State tight end Blake Aragon, TCU receiver Taye Barber, Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor, Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner, Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman, Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd, New Mexico running back Bryson Carroll, North Carolina receiver Beau Corrales, North Texas receiver Jaelon Darden, West Virginia quarterback Jarrett Doege, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Colorado running back Alex Fontenot, Troy receiver Kaylon Geiger, SMU tight end Kylen Granson, Tulan running back Amare Jones, Kansas State receiver Malik Knowles, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe, UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, Louisiana offensive lineman Ken Marks, California offensive lineman McKade Mettauer, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris, Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu, Indiana offensive lineman Mackenzie Nworah, Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo, SMU receiver Reggie Roberson, Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith, San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel, Houston receiver Marquez Stevenson, Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes, Boise State receiver CT Thomas, Texas Tech running back SaRodrick Thompson, Rice receiver Austin Trammell, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, Ohio running back De’MontreTuggle, Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle, UTEP running back Quadraiz Wadley, Fresno State receiver Keric Wheatfall, Navy slot back CJ Williams, Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright and New Mexico State receiver Jared Wyatt.
Tuggle previously played at Kilgore College, and Wyatt and Geiger both played at Navarro College.
Previous Earl Campbell Tyler Rose winners include: 2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, junior quarterback, Midlothian (Midlothian HS); 2014 — Trevone Boykin, junior quarterback, TCU, Dallas (West Mesquite HS); 2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, junior quarterback, Tyler (John Tyler HS); 2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, junior running back, Texas City (Texas City HS); 2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, senior quarterback, Austin (Lake Travis HS); and 2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, junior quarterback, Allen (Allen HS). 2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, junior, running back, La Grange (La Grange HS).