(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Aug. 26

Mt. Pleasant at Wylie East

Gladewater at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

Carthage vs. Crosby

(at New Caney)

West Rusk vs. E. Chambers

(at Jasper)

Beckville at Joaquin

Friday, Aug. 27

Legacy at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Texas High, 7 p.m.

L-Eylau at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Henderson

Marshall at New Caney, 7 p.m.

Forney at Whitehouse

Jacksonville at Crandall

Nacogdoches at Kilgore

Kaufman at Lindale

Chapel Hill at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Athens at Brownsboro

Van at Palestine

Mabank at Bullard

Spring Hill at Sabine

Pittsburg at Jefferson

Fairfield at Rusk

Mineola at Canton

Tatum at Center

White Oak at Harleton

Grandview at Malakoff

Elysian Fields at Harmony

Alto at Troup

Winona at Lone Oak

Atlanta at Daingerfield

Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro

Waskom at Garrison

Redwater at Ore City

New Boston at New Diana

Queen City at L-Kildare

Westwood at Carlisle

All Saints at Big Sandy

Maud at Hawkins

Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Overton at Boles

ET Chargers at C. Heritage

Saturday, Aug. 28

Longview vs. Denton Ryan, 2 p.m.

(Ford Center, Frisco)

Union Grove vs. Burkeville, 6 p.m.

(at Timpson)

U. Hill vs. Oakwood, 2 p.m.

(at College Station)

Recommended For You