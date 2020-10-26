ET FOOTBALL

Friday

Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy

Longview at Wylie East

Nacogdoches at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Texas High

Marshall at Jacksonville

Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse

New Caney at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Athens

Mabank at Henderson

Palestine at Lindale

Spring Hill at Pittsburg

Gilmer at North Lamar

Madisonville at Carthage

Bullard at Mexia

Canton at Van

Rains at Mineola

Tatum at White Oak

Gladewater at Sabine

New Boston at Jefferson

West Rusk at Grand Saline

Arp at Harmony

Troup at Quitman

Waskom at Elysian Fields

Ore City at New Diana

Hughes Springs at Harleton

Prairiland vs. Paul Pewitt

(at Mount Pleasant)

Daingerfield at Hooks

Commerce at Winnsboro

Carlisle at Union Grove

Frankston at Linden-Kildare

Big Sandy at Beckville

Tenaha at Overton, 7 p.m.

Alto at Groveton, 7 p.m.

Elkhart at Huntington

Union Hill at Fruitvale, 7 p.m.

CHCS at Garland Christian

L. Chapel at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Grace at Dallas Christian

T.K. Gorman at All Saints, 7 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Brook Hill