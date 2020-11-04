ET FOOTBALL

Tonight

Carthage at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m.

Ore City at Alto, 7 p.m.

Friday

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall

Highland Park at Longview

Tyler at Wylie East

Jacksonville at Pine Tree

Whitehouse at Hallsville

Texas High at Marshall

Lufkin at College Station, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Kilgore

Henderson at Chapel Hill

North Lamar at Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Liberty-Eylau

Pleasant Grove at Gilmer

Van at Brownsboro

White Oak at New Boston

Sabine at Tatum

Jefferson at Atlanta

Quitman at West Rusk

Harmony at Winona

Grand Saline at Arp

New Diana at Waskom

Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs

Harleton at Queen City

Paul Pewitt at Redwater

Chisum at Daingerfield

Winnsboro at Pottsboro

Mineola at Commerce

Beckville at Frankston

Union Grove at Hawkins

Linden-Kildare at Carlisle

Overton at Lovelady, 7 p.m.

Greenville Christian at CHCS

Brook Hill at Grace

Waco Reicher at T.K. Gorman

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m.