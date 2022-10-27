(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Nov. 3
Hawkins at Big Sandy
L. Chapel at Burkeville, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
W. Mesquite at Longview
Tyler at Forney, 7 p.m.
Texas High at Pine Tree
Mt. Pleasant at Hallsville
Marshall at Whitehouse
Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Jacksonville at Henderson
Palestine at Athens
P. Grove at Spring Hill
Gilmer at Pittsburg
Van at Bullard
Rusk at Canton
Center at Brownsboro
Mineola at Commerce
Sabine at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Tatum at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Sabine at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Malakoff at Groesbeck
Quitman at Winona
Troup at Grand Saline
Edgewood at West Rusk
Hughes Springs at Waskom, 7 p.m.
N. Diana at Q. City, 7 p.m.
Daingerfield at Harmony, 7 p.m.
P. Pewitt at Chisum, 7 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove
Ore City at Harleton
Carlisle at Alto, 7 p.m.
Tenaha at Overton, 7 p.m.
Maud at L-Kildare
M. Christian at Brook Hill
Grace at Dallas Covenant
T.K. Gorman at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
U. Hill at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gar. Christian at CHCS
Heritage Christian at TST, 7 p.m.