(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Tyler at Forney, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Big Sandy

L. Chapel at Burkeville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

W. Mesquite at Longview

Texas High at Pine Tree

Mt. Pleasant at Hallsville

Marshall at Whitehouse

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Jacksonville at Henderson

Palestine at Athens

P. Grove at Spring Hill

Gilmer at Pittsburg

Van at Bullard

Rusk at Canton

Center at Brownsboro

Mineola at Commerce

Sabine at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sabine at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Malakoff at Groesbeck

Quitman at Winona

Troup at Grand Saline

Edgewood at West Rusk

Hughes Springs at Waskom, 7 p.m.

N. Diana at Q. City, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield at Harmony, 7 p.m.

P. Pewitt at Chisum, 7 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove

Ore City at Harleton

Carlisle at Alto, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at Overton, 7 p.m.

Maud at L-Kildare

M. Christian at Brook Hill

Grace at Dallas Covenant

T.K. Gorman at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

U. Hill at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gar. Christian at CHCS

Heritage Christian at TST, 7 p.m.

Recommended For You