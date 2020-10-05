ET FOOTBALL
Thursday, Oct. 8
CHCS at Union Hill JV, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Tyler Legacy at Longview, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.
Marshall at McKinney North
Hallsville at S. Springs
Corsicana at Whitehouse
Forney at Texas High
Lufkin at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.
Mabank at Kilgore
Henderson at Lindale
Chapel Hill at Palestine
Spring Hill at Gilmer
Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg
Center at Carthage
Canton at Bullard
Brownsboro at Mexia
Mineola at Mount Vernon
Atlanta at Gladewater
New Boston at Tatum
Jefferson at Sabine
Arp at West Rusk
Harmony at Quitman
Winona at Troup
Queen City at Ore City
Prairiland at Daingerfield
Malakoff at Groesbeck
Hughes Springs at Waskom
Paul Pewitt at Chisum
Harleton at New Diana
Winnsboro at Bonham
Union Grove at Beckville
Carlisle at Frankston
Hawkins at Big Sandy
Mt. Enterprise at Overton, 7 p.m.
Alto at Centerville, 7 p.m.
West Sabine at Tenaha
Diboll at Elkhart
Grace at Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.
Dallas Shelton at T.K. Gorman
Grace Prep at All Saints, 7 p.m.
Coram Deo at Brook Hill
U. Hill at FW Classical
Saturday, Oct. 10
Nederland at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.