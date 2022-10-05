(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday, Oct. 6
Rock-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Forney at Longview
Lancaster at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse
Hallsville at Nacogdoches
Mt. Pleasant at Marshall
Kilgore at Lindale
Chapel Hill at Jacksonville
Athens at Henderson
Spring Hill at L-Eylau
Gilmer at Pleasant Grove
N. Lamar at Pittsburg
Brownsboro at Bullard
Canton at Carthage
Rusk at Van
Mount Vernon at Winnsboro
Jefferson at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at Tatum, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Sabine, 7 p.m.
Teague at Malakoff
Grand Saline at Arp
Winona at West Rusk
Troup at Edgewood
Waskom at Queen City, 7 p.m.
Daingerfield at New Diana, 7 p.m.
Harmony at E. Fields, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at P. Pewitt, 7 p.m.
Union Grove at Harleton
Hawkins at Ore City
Big Sandy at Frankston
Mt. Enterprise at Alto, 7 p.m.
Overton at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
L-Kildare at Clarksville
Brook Hill at Shelton
Grace at Faith Christian
All Saints at UME Dallas, 7 p.m.
T.K. Gorman at Calvary Chri., 7 p.m.
TST at CHCS, 7 p.m.
L. Chapel at A. Springs, 7 p.m.
U. Hill vs. Gold-Burg, 5 p.m.
(at Fannindel)
Saturday, Oct. 8
ETHS at Trinidad, 7 p.m.