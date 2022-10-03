(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Oct. 6

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

U. Hill vs. Gold-Burg, 7 p.m.

(at Savoy)

Friday, Oct. 7

Forney at Longview

Lancaster at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Whitehouse

Hallsville at Nacogdoches

Mt. Pleasant at Marshall

Kilgore at Lindale

Chapel Hill at Jacksonville

Athens at Henderson

Spring Hill at L-Eylau

Gilmer at Pleasant Grove

N. Lamar at Pittsburg

Brownsboro at Bullard

Canton at Carthage

Rusk at Van

Mount Vernon at Winnsboro

Jefferson at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Sabine, 7 p.m.

Teague at Malakoff

Grand Saline at Arp

Winona at West Rusk

Troup at Edgewood

Waskom at Queen City, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield at New Diana, 7 p.m.

Harmony at E. Fields, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at P. Pewitt, 7 p.m.

Union Grove at Harleton

Hawkins at Ore City

Big Sandy at Frankston

Mt. Enterprise at Alto, 7 p.m.

Overton at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

L-Kildare at Clarksville

Brook Hill at Shelton

Grace at Faith Christian

All Saints at UME Dallas, 7 p.m.

T.K. Gorman at Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

TST at CHCS, 7 p.m.

L. Chapel at A. Springs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

ETHS at Trinidad, 7 p.m.

