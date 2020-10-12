ET FOOTBALL

Thursday, Oct. 15

Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook (at Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin)

B. Sandy at U. Grove

New Diana at Elysian Fields

Friday, Oct. 16

Pulaski Academy at Tyler Legacy

Tyler at Mesquite Horn

Magnolia at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill

Palestine at Henderson

Lindale at Athens

Spring Hill at Liberty-Eylau

Gilmer at Pittsburg

Carthage at Jasper

Bullard at Brownsboro

Sabine at White Oak

Gladewater at Jefferson

Tatum at Atlanta

West Rusk at Winona

Troup at Harmony

Quitman at Grand Saline

Waskom at Queen City

Daingerfield at Redwater

Rains at Winnsboro

Mexia at Van

Pottsboro at Mineola

Kemp at Malakoff

DeKalb vs. Paul Pewitt (at Mount Pleasant)

Beckville at Linden-Kildare

Frankston at Hawkins

Overton at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Leon at Alto, 7 p.m.

Elkhart at Coldspring

Tenaha at Mount Enterprise

L. Chapel at U. Hill, 7 p.m.

Willow Bend at CHCS

McKinney Christian at Grace

T.K. Gorman at FBA Dallas

Waco Reicher at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Shiner St. Paul at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.