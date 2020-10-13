ET FOOTBALL
Thursday
Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook
(at Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin)
B. Sandy at U. Grove
Friday
Pulaski Academy at Tyler Legacy
Tyler at Mesquite Horn
Magnolia at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill
Palestine at Henderson
Lindale at Athens
Spring Hill at Liberty-Eylau
Gilmer at Pittsburg
Carthage at Jasper
Bullard at Brownsboro
Sabine at White Oak
Gladewater at Jefferson
Tatum at Atlanta
West Rusk at Winona
Troup at Harmony
Quitman at Grand Saline
Waskom at Queen City
Daingerfield at Redwater
Rains at Winnsboro
Mexia at Van
Pottsboro at Mineola
Kemp at Malakoff
DeKalb vs. Paul Pewitt (at Mount Pleasant)
Beckville at Linden-Kildare
Frankston at Hawkins
Overton at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Leon at Alto, 7 p.m.
Elkhart at Coldspring
Tenaha at Mount Enterprise
L. Chapel at U. Hill, 7 p.m.
Willow Bend at CHCS
McKinney Christian at Grace
T.K. Gorman at FBA Dallas
Waco Reicher at All Saints, 7 p.m.
Shiner St. Paul at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.