(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Oct. 13

Ore City at Beckville, 7 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at ETHS, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Tyler Legacy at Mes. Horn, 7 p.m.

(at Hanby)

Longview at N. Mesquite, 7 p.m

(at Mesquite Memorial)

W. Mesquite at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Whitehouse at Hallsville

Marshall at Texas High

Nacogdoches at Mt. Pleasant

Henderson at Kilgore

Jacksonville at Palestine

Lindale at Chapel Hill

N. Lamar at Spring Hill

L-Eylau at Gilmer

Pittsburg at P. Grove

Bullard at Canton

Carthage at Rusk

Van at Center

Bonham at Mineola

Winnsboro at Pottsboro

Jefferson at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

White Oak at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Sabine at Gladewater, 7 p.m.

Malakoff at Eustace

Arp at Troup

West Rusk at Grand Saline

New Diana at H. Springs, 7 p.m.

Q. City at Harmony, 7 p.m.

E. Fields at Daingerfield, 7 p.m.

P. Pewitt at N. Boston, 7 p.m.

Harleton at Big Sandy

Frankston at Hawkins

Mt. Enterprise at Overton, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

L-Kildare at J. Bowie

Dallas Covenant at B. Hill

Coram Deo at Grace

T.K. Gorman vs. Lub. Christian, 6 p.m.

(at Breckenridge)

D. Lutheran at U. Hill, 7 p.m.

Providence at TST, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Alto at Tenaha, 6 p.m.

Frassati Catholic at A. Saints, 3 p.m.

CHCS at Green. Christian, 2 p.m.

