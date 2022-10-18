(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday, Oct. 20

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Royse City at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

McKinney North at Longview

Tyler at Lufkin

Hallsville at Pine Tree

Mt. Pleasant at Whitehouse

T. High at Nacogdoches

Kilgore at Athens

Palestine at Lindale

Chapel Hill at Henderson

Spring Hill at Pittsburg

Gilmer at North Lamar

P. Grove at L-Eylau

Rusk at Bullard

Center at Carthage

Canton at Brownsboro

Mineola at Winnsboro

Gladewater at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Sabine, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Quitman at Arp

Grand Saline at Winona

Troup at West Rusk

Harmony at Waskom, 7 p.m.

H. Springs at E. Fields, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield at Q. City, 7 p.m.

Beckville at Frankston

Hawkins at Harleton

Overton at Alto, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Mt. Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Cumby at L-Kildare

B. Hill at Dallas Christian

Grace at Legacy Christian

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m.

T.K. Gorman at Reicher, 7 p.m.

U. Hill at Saint Jo, 7 p.m.

H. Island at L. Chapel, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

CHCS at Fairhill, 11 a.m.

TST At Gar. Christian, 7 p.m.

