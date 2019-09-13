■ Buck Buchanan, Hallsville: Buchanan booted a 28-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Bobcats to a 16-13 win over Bullard. Buchanan also averaged 33.3 yards on six punts.
■ Kylan Thomas, Dee Black, Dimauntrez Haggerty and Tyler Cherry, Jefferson: Thomas passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and a couple of scores in a win over Arp. Black carried 11 times for 136 yards and a TD and also caught a TD pass. Haggerty finished with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, and Cherry recorded nine tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
■ Ryan Wilkerson and Tyrese Hardeman, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson rushed for 245 yards and passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Winona. Hardeman caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
■ Josh Reeves, Waskom: Reeves rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 62 yards in a loss to Hughes Springs.
■ Grayson Handlin and Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Handlin passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Wallace rushed for 117 yards on 22 carries in a loss to Sabine.
■ Kaden Meredith, Tyshawn Taylor, Drew Beltran and Sawyer Goram-Welch, Longview: Meredith carried 15 times for 99 yards and scored on runs of 9 and 30 yards in the Lobos’ 42-0 win over John Tyler. Taylor finished with eight tackles, three sacks and a pass breakup. Beltran had six tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss, and Goram-Welch recorded six tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
■ Gage White, Jay Rockwell and Vencent Rockwell, Spring Hill: White completed 9 of 17 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns in a win over White Oak. Jay Rockwell had five catches for 191 yards and a touchdown, and Vencent Rockwell recorded five tackles for loss, three sacks, six QB pressures and a forced fumble.
■ D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield, Keelan Turner, Gabe Adams and Dallas Dixon, Pine Tree: Freeman rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns and threw a couple of TD passes in the Pirates’ loss to Kilgore. Sheffield rushed for 104 yards and caught four passes for 41 yards, finishing with one TD. Turner caught seven passes for 129 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a TD. Adams caught five passes for 103 yards, and Dixon finished with seven tackles and three tackles for loss.
■ Dalton McElyea, Tray Epps, Brian Brown and Jayce McFarland, Kilgore: McElyea completed 23 of 30 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ triple-overtime win over Pine Tree. Epps rushed for 114 yards and a TD, and Brown finished with seven catches for 108 yards and a TD to go along with a kick return for a TD while also recording 12 tackles and a forced fumble on defense.
■ Eligia Carter, Marcos Rocha, Malachi Gordon and Nickalus Lincoln, Gladewater: Carter rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns, Rocha added 114 yards and a TD and Gordon finished with 111 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a win over Center. Lincoln intercepted three passes.
■ Nick Martin and Ben Harmony, Pleasant Grove: Martin recorded 12 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two QB pressures and a forced fumble in a win over Atlanta. Harmon broke his own school record for passing touchdowns in a game with six, completing 7 of 9 passes for 236 yards with no interceptions.
■ Kai Horton and Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage: Horton completed 20 of 29 passes for 238 yards and five touchdowns, and Dixon caught five passes for 102 yards and three TDs in a 38-6 win over Marshall.
■ Zaylon Jeter and Tyrese Grant, Daingerfield: Jeter passed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, and Grant caught four passes for 136 yards and three TDs in a win over New Boston.
■ Caleb Medford, Kevin Fields and Jakobie Bussey, Henderson: Medford rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, Fields had 129 yards and two scores and Bussey picked up 101 yards and scored once in a 67-40 win over Jacksonville.
■ Bre’den Ford, Ty Francisco, Cayden Fortson, Landon McKinney and Weston Pritchard, Sabine: Ford finished with 11 tackles. Francisco had 10 stops, and Fortson recorded nine tackles and an interception in a win over Harleton. McKinney completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and Pritchard had five catches for 99 yards and a TD.
■ Gavin Smith, Talon Winings, Jimmie Harper and Coltan Mills, West Rusk: Smith carried 13 times for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ win over Harmony. Winings caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and intercepted two passes. Harper racked up 18 tackles and Mills recorded 27 tackles (19 solos) and four tackles for loss.
■ Tanner McKinney, Rylie Redden and Colton Cobb, White Oak: McKinney had nine tackles and three sacks in a loss to Spring Hill. Redden finished with seven tackles, a sack and four QB pressures, and Cobb recorded 17 tackles and two tackles for loss.
■ Chase Mead, Grayson Barnett and Conner Ferguson, Union Grove: Mead rushed for 59 yards and passed for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Lions’ 33-20 win over Quitman. Barnett recorded seven tackles and an interception, returned a kickoff 75 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
■ Isaac Edwards and Trent Hart, Harmony: Edwards carried 29 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to West Rusk. He also recorded five tackles and forced a fumble. Hart had six tackles, a blocked kick and two tackles for loss.
■ Ty Freeman, Aaron Nigreville, Jose Lopez and Juan Garcia, Ore City: Freeman passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a TD in a loss to Frankston. Nigreville caught seven passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Lopez finished with 13 tackles and two QB pressures, and Garcia had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a QB pressure.
■ Kadrien Johnson, La-Jathan Allen, Tannor Mines and Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt: Johnson rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and threw one TD pass in a 46-0 win over Redwater. Allen added 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mines recorded 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and Hawkins recovered two fumbles.
■ Carlos DeLeon, Louie Garza and Jamion Turner, Carlisle: DeLeon rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, and completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards and three TDs in a 76-0 win against Overton. Garza recorded eight tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a defensive TD, and Turner had three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
■ Ryan Harris, Abram Hairgrove, Kaylin Turner, Milo Morrison, Landon Dixon and Aaron Jones, Beckville: Harris passed for 101 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and recorded 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in a win over Hawkins. Hairgrove added eight tackles and five tackles for loss. Turner had eight tackles and four tackles for loss, Morrison 88 rushing yards and a touchdown and seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a sack, Dixon five tackles, an interception and a forced fubmle and Jones four tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
■ Trayvon Kennedy and Isaiah Bolden, Hughes Springs: Kennedy rushed for 157 yards and two scores on 12 carries, and Bolden added 136 yards and two touchdowns on five carries while also throwing a 9-yard TD pass in the Mustangs’ 35-21 win over Waskom.
■ La’Davian Johnson and Nate Holloway, Linden-Kildare: Johnson caried 14 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Holloway recorded 21 tackles in a loss to DeKalb.
■ Boaz Dyess, Cason Owens and Trey Stone, CHCS: Dyess recovered a fumble for a touchdown and finished with 11 tackles in a 76-50 Christian Heritage Classical School win over Dallas Academy. Owens scored five rushing touchdowns and Stone added four touchdowns on the ground.
■ Cade Starr and R.J. Moore, Elkhart: Starr passed for 190 yards and four touchdowns and added 54 rushing yards in a win over Troup. Moore carried 17 times for 110 yards.
Jordan Elliott, Troup: Elliott rushed for 196 yards and passed for 96 yards anda touchdown in a loss to Elkhart.