LATE FRIDAY
■ JEFFERSON 38, ARP 8: ARP — Kylan Thomas passed for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added two scores on the ground for Jefferson as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season wit ha 38-8 win over the Arp Tigers.
Thomas completed 7 of 11 passes and carried nine times for 91 yards. Dee Black added 11 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Kenneth Bell and Black also had touchdown receptions for Jefferson, Bell finishing with four catches for 107 yards and Black hauling in a 15-yard TD pass. Christian Shephard added two caches for 73 yards.
Dimauntrez Haggerty had 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack to lead the way on defense. Tyler Cherry added nine tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
■ SABINE 48, HARLETON 14: HARLETON — Landon McKinney tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers, Sabine’s defense got into the scoring act and the Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-14 win over previously unbeaten Harleton at Wildcat Field.
Sabine (3-0) built a 14-0 lead after one quarter, led 24-0 at the half and took a 34-7 cushion into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals got on the board less than a minute into the game when B.J. Stidham scored on a 1-yard run to cap a three-play, 59-yard drive that was highlighted by a McKinney-to-Clayton Simmons 40-yard pass on first down.
McKinney later connected with A.J. Gresham on a 5-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Cardinal lead with 3:42 left in the opening quarter. McKinney hooked up with Weston Pritchard on a 37-yard completion to highlight the drive.
In the second quarter, McKinney and Pritchard hooked up again, this time for a 38-yard scoring toss and a 21-0 lead. That drive was set up when freshman Cayden Fortson intercepted a pass for the Cardinals.
Fernando Jaimes, who was good on all six extra point attempts, booted a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the half to give the Cardinals a 24-0 lead at intermission.
Harleton got on the board late in the third quarter on a 16-yard TD pass from grayson Handlin to Hunter Wallace, but the Cardinals answered with a 59-yard TD pass from McKinney to Jace Burns and a 42-yard field goal by Jaimes.
In the fourth, Handlin hit Jojo Clark on a 28-yard TD pass to keep Harleton in the game, but the Cardianls put things away two minutes later when Stidham raced in from 12 yards out. The drive started when Ty Francisco recovered an onside kick attempt for the Cardinals.
Sabine capped the scoring with a 46-yard interception return by Clayton Simmons.
FROM STAFF REPORTS