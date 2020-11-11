Cedar hill quarterback Kaidon Salter, who has given a verbal pledge to the University of Tennessee, was among six players honored on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.
Salter, the 6A winner from Cedar Hill, was joined by South Hills running back/linebacker Ca’lub Holloway in 5A, Wilmer-Hutchins linebacker Demondre Williams in 4A, Comfort quarterback Oscar Falcon in 3A, Quanah quarterback Landin Leija in 2A and St. John Paul II running back Alijah Allen for private schools.
Now in its 15th season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program honors players in each classification for their contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Salter passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns and added 179 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 49-42 win over DeSoto.
Holloway carried 22 times for 283 yards and five touchdowns, caught fa 77-yard TD pass and recorded eight tackles on defesne in a win over Creekview.
Williams recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups in a wi nover Pinkston.
Falcon completed 6 of 7 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, scored twice on punt returns, converted 10 of 11 extra point kicks and had six touchbacks on his kickoffs in a win over Luling.
Leija completed 17 of 21 passes for 301 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 110 yards and a TD and had three tackles on defense in a win over Seymour.
Allen carried 37 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Saint Joseph Academy.