■ ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR GOLF TOUR: LONGVIEW -- Division winners on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview included Ella Nolte of Longview (90, girls 16-18), Lauren Fisher of Longview (75, girls 14-15), Blaire Gillentine of Hallsville (102, girls 12-130, Marshall Daugbjerg of Longview (77, boys 16-18), Cason Owens of Longview (82, boys 14-15), Ben Williams of Hallsville (72, boys 12-13), Stephen Harris of Gladewater (42, boys 10-11) and Jayden Tanner of Foreman, Arkansas (38, coed 7-9).
The coed 7-9 and the 10-11 age groups played nine holes.
Earning runner-up finishes were Faith Chinn of Longview (77, girls 14-15), Daisy Plaschke of Hallsville (112, girls 12-13), Ethan Wolfe of Carthage (78, boys 16-18), Collin Small of Longview (89, boys 14-15), Nathan Williams of Hallsville (75, boys 12-13), Jaxon Hicks of Longview (42, boys 10-11) and Greyson Akin of Carthage (42, coed 7-9).
Catherine DaMoude of longview (91, girls 14-15), Saige Hendrix of Union Hill (82, boys 16-18), Preston Hatfield of Longview (98, boys 14-15), Kayden Day of Union Grove (85, boys 12-13), Tucker Garwood of Longview (42, boys 10-11) and Connor Johnston of Carthage (43, coed 7-9) earned third-place finishes.
Remaining dates include June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.