■ ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR GOLF TOUR RESULTS: NEW BOSTON — Tyler Edmonson of Naples (75, boys 16-18), Angie Parrott of Texarkana (70, girls 16-18), Logan Cox of Longview (93, boys 14-15), Faith Ann Chinn of Longview (70, girls 14-15), Junior Power of Texarkana (67, boys 12-13), Mia Jones of Longview (89, girls 12-13) and Jayden Tanner of Foreman, Arkansas (43, coed 7-9) won division titles on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Oak Grove Golf Course.
The coed 7-9 division played nine holes.
Earning runner-up finishes on Monday were Saige Hendrix of Union Hill (78, boys 16-18), Kenzie Parker of Texarkana (87, girls 16-18), Lauren Fisher of Longview (72, girls 14-15), Nathan Williams of Hallsville (81, boys 12-13) and Addison Cross of Ashdown, Arkansas (45, coed 7-9).
Marshall’s Cole Carlisle was third in the boys 16-18 division with a 78, and Hallsville’s Ben Williams was third in the boys 12-13 division with a round of 83.
The tour’s next stop is set for July 20 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, an adult/youth event.
Other stops include July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day) and the annual Tournament of Champions, set for Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.