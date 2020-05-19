The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour is gearing up for its 21st season after releasing an 11-event schedule this week.
The tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will begin play on June 1 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview.
Longview will host seven of the tour’s 11 events, with the other tournaments scheduled in Texarkana, New Boston and Liberty City.
Following the June 1 opener, the remaining schedule has events on June 4 at Texarkana Country Club, June 8 at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview, June 15 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 22 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (nine holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
Tour members will receiver a free medium bucket of range balls every week from June 1 through Aug. 3 at Alpine Target Golf Center.
For more information: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.