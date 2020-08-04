From Staff Reports
The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour closed out its summer season on Monday with the annual Tournament of Champions at Longview’s Pinecrest Country Club.
Winners on Monday were Connor Johnston of Carthage in the coed 7-9 division (44, nine holes), Junior Power of Texarkana in the boys 12-13 division (80), Cason Owens of Longview in the boys 14-15 division (87), Cole Carlile of Marshall in the boys 16-18 division (87), Blaire Gillentine of Hallsville in the girls 12-13 division (120), Faith Ann Chinn of Longview in the girls 14-15 division (91) and Kenzie Parker of Texarkana in the girls 16-18 division (96).
Earning runner-up finishes on Monday were Jayden Tanner of Foreman, Arkansas in the coed 7-9 division (48, nine holes), Joel Hale of Longview in the boys 12-13 division (99), Collin Small of Gladewater in the boys 14-15 division (91), James Walker of Hughes Springs in the boys 16-18 division (88), Daisy Plaske of Hallsville in the girls 12-13 division (124) and Ella Nolte of Longview in the girls 16-18 division (101).
Final points winners from the summer tour were Saige Hendrix of Gilmer (boys 16-18), Ella Nolte of Longview (girls 16-18), Cason Owens of Longview (boys 14-15), Faith Ann Chinn of Longview (girls 14-15), Nathan Williams of Hallsville (boys 12-13), Mia Jones of Longview (girls 12-13), Tucker Garwood of Longview (boys 10-11) and Jayden Turner of Foreman, Arkansas (coed 7-9).