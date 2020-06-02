FROM STAFF REPORTS
LONGVIEW -- Ella Nolte of Longview and Tristen Nutt of Carthage took top honors in the top age group on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour opened its season at Alpine Golf Club.
Nolte won the girls 16-over age group with a round of 100, and Nutt took the title in the boys 16-over age group by carding a 78.
Other division winners included: Coed 7-9, Addison Cross of Ashdown, Arkansas, with a 44 (nine holes); Boys 10-11, Tucker Garwood, Longview, boys 10-11 with a 39 (nine holes); Boys 12-13, Nathan Williams of Hallsville with a 76 (18 holes); Boys 14-15, Collin Small of Gladewater with a 92 (18 holes); Girls 12-13, Daisy Plaschke of Hallsville with a 116 (18 holes); Girls 14-15, Lauren Fisher of Longview with an 81 (18 holes).
Earning runner-up finishes were: Coed 7-9, Greyson Akin of Carthage with a 45 (nine holes); Boys 10-11, Stephen Harris of Gladewater with a 41 (nine holes); Boys 12-13, Ben Williams of Hallsville with a 79 (18 holes); Boys 14-15, Preston Hatfield of Longview with a 93 (18 holes); Boys 16-over, Ethan Wolfe of Carthage with an 83 (18 holes); Girls 14-15, Faith Chinn of Longview with an 85 (18 holes).
Tthe remaining schedule has events on June 4 at Texarkana Country Club, June 8 at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview, June 15 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 22 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For more information: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.