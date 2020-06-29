ETBU Sports Information
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Competing in his first tournament since the outbreak of COVID-19, East Texas Baptist University men’s golfer Hank Crain took part in the 2020 Arkansas State Golf Association (ASGA) Amateur Championship Tournament hosted at Hot Springs Country Club this past weekend.
The native of Prescott, Ark., finished with a three-over par, three-round total of 219 (73-72-74) tying for 14th place.
The ASGA is a non-profit organization that hosts 11,000 members and 126 club members from across the state of Arkansas. Crain was one of 66 members to take part in this tournament in the Championship Division. He was facing off against NCAA Division I, II and NAIA competition during the three-day tournament.
Crain would start the tournament shooting a 73, finishing just one stroke over par. Making two birdies on the back nine in day two, he shot a 72 and remained one over par for the day. His two day total was enough to make the championship round on day three.
On the final day of play, Crain shot two-over-par for a 74 finishing the tournament at three-over-par at 219. He finished 14 strokes behind the overall winner in Matthew Cole of Fayetteville, who recorded 11 strokes under-par, and was eight strokes from second place.
A part of the ETBU men’s golf team the past two seasons, Crain has earned American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week, once, and named All-ASC honorable mention. In October 2018, he made the UMHB All-Tournament team tying for third place.