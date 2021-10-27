GLADEWATER — Longview’s girls and Mount Pleasant’s boys earned team honors on Tuesday at the District 15-5A Preview Tournament held at Tempest Golf Club.
The Lady Lobos, paced by Lauren Fisher’s top individual round of 73, had a 374 team total. Mount Pleasant’s boys finished with a 328.
Hallsville’s Cameron Reed fired a 71 to earn medalist honors on the boys side.
Girls
Longview (374): Lauren Fisher 73, Naha Nirmal 96, Isabella Nolte 93, Lainey McFarland 113, Lexie Cannon 112
Texas High (399): Katie Start 86, Angie Parrott 96, Gracie Tucker 104, Lorelin Smith 113, Anna Bias 122
Pine Tree (406): Emily Smith 81, Blaire Gillentine 108, Meredith Fisher 104, Sarah Wilson 113
Sulphur Springs (401): MyKylie Meador 95, Alyson Thomas 99, Brylee Brock 106, Autumn Allen 102, Kenzie Posey 105
Medalists: Divya Nirmal, Longview 108; Kennedy Hatcher, Longview 116; McClure Dodson, Longview 110; Kinley Pessel, Hallsville 78; Kendall Hewett, Hudson 89; Alexis Galvan, Hudson 108; Lexi Shelton, New Diana 109; Grelyn Goolsby, Mount Pleasant 81; Reese Ball, Mount Pleasant 87; Isabella Greco, Mount Pleasant 98
Boys
Mount Pleasant (328): Matthew Peterson 80, Brady Sisk 80, Kade Strickland 85, George Burrows 85, Sam Sloan 83
Hallsville (329): Cameron Reed 71, Nick Smith 78, Caden Reed 87, Cooper Wright 90, Trey Crafton 94
Pine Tree (338): Marshall Daugbjerg 76, Kylan Liedtke 77, Hayes Daugbjerg 94, James Brogen 91, Adam Mosely 96
Longview (365): Anthony Holyfield 92, Keagan Jordan 91, Aden Fite 92, Will Lenhart 90, Samuel Sherman 99
Sulphur Springs (369): Caler Kestina 84, Luke Dietze 89, Wayne Hinton 100, Tripp Smith 96, Jaden Vititow 119
Paris (370): Mason Napier 75, Adam Clemant 90, Tyler day 107, Carson Day 98
Hudson (383): Collin Ross 82, David Hendry 107, Reminton Ruff 91, Tryston McGee 104, Connor Harkins 106
Mount Pleasant 2 (415): Claton Brison 88, Jackson Stone 94, Micah Tucker 120, Mathew Tucker 113
Marshall (433): Zachary Smith 91, Brooks Fitts 116, Graham Smith 108, Sam Abney 118
Medalists: Preston Hatfield, Longview 99; Noe Valencia, Longview 111; Samuel Jackson 114; Dawson Windschitl, New Diana 90; Peyton Vickers, New Diana 91; Tyler Fox, New Diana 97; Isaac Adams, Christian Heritage 76; Jake Armstrong, Sulphur Springs 106; Evan Sutton, Texas High 95; Gavin Smith, Texas High 111