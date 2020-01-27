From Staff Reports
LONGVIEW — With three players carding round in the 80s, Hallsville won the team title by Spring Hill Panther Invitational by seven shots over two-time defending champion Carthage on Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Club.
Host team Spring Hill, paced by third-place medalist Jax Stovall’s round of 78, placed eighth.
TEAM TOTALS
Hallsville B (328): Chase Pondant 82, Carson Lindsay 84, Cooper Wright 81, Adrian Lujan 106, Westin Williams 81
Carthage (335): Ethan Morris 81, Tristan Nutt 75 (medalist), Ethan Wolfe 88, Austin Morgan 91
Redwater (338): Dalton Robertson 81, Silas Cowgill 84, Cole Turner 83, Ethan Knight 103, Garrett Johnson 90
Lindale (341): Jake Fischer (second, scorecard playoff), Carson Cox 83, Collin McGee 92, Cayden McClenny 88, Gavin Taylor 101
Mount Pleasant (352): J.D. Chitsey 83, Caleb Ball 88, Clayton Brison 95, Sam Sloan 88, Jacob Elliott 93
Whitehouse (367): Ethan Jesionek 80, Mason Zizney 89, Luke Wood 114, Mark Pattilo 95, Carson Wick 103
Hughes Springs (367): James Walker 81, Bryce Guest 94, Gabe Fortune 96, Hudson Brabham 96
Spring Hill (377): Jax Stovall 78 (third, scorecard playoff), Marshall Bodenheimer 97, Corbin Novak 103, Carson Kraus 109, Alex Carroll 99
Nacogdoches (390): Reid Boyett 98, Collin Westbrook 92, Landon Vardeinan 100, Benjamin Bowser 100, David Tarrvella 129
Canton (416): Clayton Stern 86, Dawson Pruitt 95, Ethan Martin 89, Lewis Erwin 146
Bullard (418): Nicholas Kramer 104, Kaiden Schneider 90, Lucky Gable 105, Nolan Conner 115, Greyson Breedlove 109
Hallsville B (431): Tray Crafton 87, Brody Slaten 110, Karson Hess 119, Landon Khoury 115
Whitehouse B (442): Jacob Ishmael 107, Avery Salas 109, Alex McDaniel 118, Ryan Mauldin 108, Mason Cooper 132
Henderson (469): Pearson Booker 108, Braydon Loosier 118, Zach Stevens 129, Colton Akin 114
MEDALISTS
Connor Mayeux, Pine Tree 81; Kaylan Liedtke, Pine Tree 86; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree 88; Kaleb Fitzgerald, Gilmer, 85; Riley Hendrix, Gilmer 104; Dominic Chavez, Gilmer 103; Clay Carpenter, Eustace 109; Edward Valencia, Eustace, 121; Josef Heildi, Eustace 136