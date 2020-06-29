FIRST TEE
The annual match between First Tee of the Piney Woods and First Tee of Greater Tyler was won by Longview’s team with a score of six points to two points Sunday at Alpine Target Golf Center’s Divine 9 course and at Alpine Golf Club.
Sixteen players from each chapter participated in the nine-hole event.
The low score for the day at Alpine was four under par by Ben and Nathan Williams. There was a tie for the lowest score at the Divine 9.
Tucker Garwood and Caleb Lancaster tied with Stephen Harris and Parker Hatfield at 30 on the Divine 9. Both teams were on the Piney Woods team.
There will be no First Tee classes during the week of July 4, but they will resume on Tuesday, July 7.
ARK-LA-TEX
LIBERTY CITY — Longview, Texarkana and Carthage golfers took top honors on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop for an adult/youth tournament at The Tempest.
Kenzie Parker and adult Thomas Parker of Texarkana shot a 64 to take top honors in the girls 16-18 division.
Other winners included Lauren Fisher and adult Bill Fisher of Longview (64, girls 14-15), Mia Jones and adult Jason Jones of Longview (76, girls 12-13), Ethan Wolfe and adult James Wolfe of Carthage (69, boys 16-18), Ryan McClain and adult Adam McClain of Longview (66, boys 14-15), Junior Power and adult Andy Power of Texarkana (67, boys 12-13), Tucker Garwood and adult Hudson Johnson of Longview (72, boys 10-11) and Greyson Akin of Carthage (no adult listed) with a 72 for coed 7-9.
Earning runner-up finishes were Ella Nolte and adult Alicia Nolte of Longview (79, girls 16-18), Faith Chinn and adult Beau Chinn of Longview (69, girls 14-15), Marshall Daugbjerg and adult Ray Deason of Longview (70, boys 16-18), Cason Owens and adult Carl Owens of Longview (76, boys 14-15), Kayden Day and adult Chase Day of Union Grove (71, boys 12-13), Tripp Jackson and adult Kent Jackson of Henderson (101, boys 10-11) and Jayden Tanner and adult Rob Schultz of Foreman, Arkansas (73, coed 7-9).
The tour is open to boys and girls in several age groups.
Remaining dates include July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For information: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
NTPGA
It was a tight race to the finish at the NTPGA Junior East Tour golf tournament on Monday at Hollytree Country Club.
Lindale’s Luke Emerson fired a 4-over 76 to capture the Boys 15-18 Division in the East Medalist Tournament, It was a competitive tourney as Wade Langley of Winnsboro was one stroke back at 77, while Tate Lewis of Paris was at 78.
Other winners in the Boys Divisions were Benjamin Williams of Hallsville (13-14) and Cameron Van Horn of Kemp (11-12).
Emily Machin of Tyler won the girls 11-12 division, while Lindale’s Kenzie McClenny tied with Lupita Marian Barbosa of Dallas in the 13-14 division.
In the 15-18 tourney, Macy Rutland of Gladewater and Anastasia White of Hickory Creek tied for first.
Taking first in the girls Prep Tourney were: Grace Smith of Bullard (13-14), Julia Hammond of Whitehouse (11-12) and Grace Walker of McKinney (9-10).
Bullard’s Brenden Lively and Carthage’s Connor Johnston tied for first in the boys Prep 9-10, while there was a tie at the top in Prep 11-12 between Tyler’s Davis Green and Streetman’s Hudson Little.
Lawton Emmons of Tyler won the Prep 13-14 division.
From Staff Reports