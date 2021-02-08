From Staff Reports
Paced by Merrick Taylor’s round of 72 — the second best total in the field — the Pine Tree Pirates captured team honors on Monday with a 308 at the 47th annual Longview Lobo Invitational held at Pinecrest Country Club.
Spring Hill’s Jax Stovall turned in a round of 71 to earn overall medalist honors.
Tyler Legacy finished second as a team, seven shots back of Pine Tree.
PINE TREE (308): Merrick Taylor 72, Connor Mayeux 77, Kylan Liedtke 84, Marshall Daugbjerg 76, Cade Gilliland 83
TYLER LEGACY (315): Braden Bergman 81, C.J. McConnell 81, Luke Gesse 73, Harrison Barnett 81, Grayden Goates 80
MOUNT PLEASANT (317): Matthew Peterson 79, George Burrows 80, Brady Sisk 73, Sam Sloan 92, Kade Strickland 85
SPRING HILL (323): Jax Stovall 71, Luke Hurst 78, Marshall Bodenheimer 89, Carson Kraus 86, Mark French 88
HALLSVILLE (333): Nick Smith 81, Cameron Reed 78, Caden Reed 85, Cooper Wright 90, Ben Williams 89
BULLARD (333): Kaiden Schneider 75, Nicholas Kraemer 77, Mason Honeycutt 87, Nick Mayo 100, Kyle Schneider 94
LINDALE (339): Jake Fischer 82, Carson Cox 79, Bryce Everest 93, Brandon Burckel 89, Jackson Fugate 89
CARTHAGE (339): Tristan Nutt 83, Austin Morgan 86, Ethan Wolfe 84, Luke Lawrence 86, Charlie Barber 98
LONGVIEW (346): Grant Hockenberry 85, Anthony Holyfield 90, Charles Wad 100, Keagan Jordan 84, Sam Sherman 87
HALLSVILLE 2 (376): Nathan Williams 87, Westin Williams 86, Trey Crafton 97, Jaxson Garland 106
SABINE (386): Cayden Phillips 85, Mason Bradshaw 95, Clinton Perry 133, Jameson Eads 105, Caleb Cox 101
LONGVIEW 2 (392): Colby Stokes 112, Brayden Strong 101, Grant Endsley 101, Murray Roberts 96, Aden Fite 94
PLEASANT GROVE (398): Noha Neal 89, Mac Capps 102, Whit Addington 91, Frank Dickinson 116, Payton Stringer 132
TRINITY SCHOOL OF TEXAS (406): Hudson Parr 87, Jack Taylor 102, Gage Bussey 108, Nate Johnson 109
SPRING HILL 2 (410): Nick Bodenheimer 99, Reece Malone 98, Ryan McClain 106, Brody Barnhill 107
MARSHALL (437): Cole Carlile 84, Tristen Lessard 115, Zachary Smith 102, Brooks Fitts 136
MEDALISTS: Zach Baldwin, Jefferson 129; Parker Key, Jefferson 135; C.J. Challis, Sabine 109; Joshua Webb, Sabine 129