From Staff Reports
Pine Tree, led by Merrick Taylor’s round of 70, took top team honors on Thursday at the Spring Hill Invitational Golf Tournament held at Wood Hollow in Longview.
The Pirates finished with a team total of 316, 24 shots better than host team Spring Hill. Defending champion Hallsville placed third, one shot behind Spring Hill.
PINE TREE (316): Merrick Taylor 70, Connor Mayeux 79, Marshall Daugbjerg 84, Kylan Liedtke 83, Cade Gilliland 88
SPRING HILL A (340): Jax Stovall 77, Luke Hurst 85, Marshall Bodenheimer 94, Brennan Ferguson 86, Mark French 92
HALLSVILLE (341): Ben Williams 86, Nathan Williams 77, Weston Williams 89, Trey Crafton 89, Jaxson Garland 107
LINDALE (352): Jake Fischer 78, Carson Cox 77, Bryce Everest 99, Brandon Burckel 97, Jackson Fugate 102
REDWATER (353): Dalton Robertson 76, Cole Turner 81, Kaden Brown 92, Ethan Knight 104
SPRING HILL B (357): Nick Bodenheimer 100, Carson Kraus 84, Nick Morton 88, Brady Barnhill 91, Reece Malone 94
WHITEHOUSE (358): Mason Zivney 83, Carson Wick 98, Hunter Welch 102, Ryan Mauldin 109, Davis Ethridge 75.
LONGVIEW A (361): Colby Stokes 102, Grant Endsley 82, Brayden Strong 101, Aden Fite 85, Murray Roberts 93
BULLARD (374): Stuart Hall 89, Hylend Long 102, Greyson Breedlove 95, Gage Alair 95, Matthew Elliott 95
LAPOYNOR (388): Jeff Young 85, Caleb Solis 96, Caden Young 100, Keaton Young 107, Corbin Moeller 115
HENDERSON (416): Pearson Booker 95, Zach Stephens 114, Cole Bradley 100, Hazel Adkinson 107
TATUM (423): Graham Skinner 105, Jackson Richardson 107, Caleb Crawford 100, Caden Calhoun 102, Kason Henderson 123
LONGVIEW B (432): Lane Healy 110, Henry Danielson 106, Preston Hatfield 109, Harrison Taylor 107, Thomas Hickman 113
MEDALISTS: Parker Key, Jefferson 117; Kase Johnston, LaPoynor 120; Kade Hyatt, Tatum 121; Eli Rice, Tatum 124; Frank Robles, Tatum 121