■ LINDALE INVITATIONAL: LINDALE — Martin’s Mill’s Kevin Nixon carded a 74 to claim medalist honors, while Hallsville captured the team championship of the Lindale Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.
Nixon won the gold and he was followed by Longview’s Cade Bruce (74) and Luke Emerson, a home school student, (75).
Hallsville, led by Caden Reed’s 76 and 80s from Nick Smith and Cooper Wright, captured the team title with a 320. Longview was second at 340 with host Lindale third at 356.
Individual Standings
1, Kevin Nixon, Martin’s Mill, 74; 2, Cade Bruce, Longview, 74; 3, Luke Emerson, Homeschool, 75; 4, Caden Reed, Hallsville, 76; 5, Jake Fischer, Lindale, 77; 6, Corbin Whitsell, Troup, 79; 7, (tie) Nick Smith, Hallsville, 80; Cooper Wright, Hallsville, 80; Kris Pechacek, Longview, 80; 10, Colby Chambers, Marshall, 82.
Teams Standings
Hallsville (320) — Caden Reed, 76; Nick Smith, 80; Cooper Wright, 80; Cameron Reed, 84; Carson Lindsay, 87.
Longview (340) — Cade Bruce, 74; Kris Pechacek, 80; Anthony Holyfield, 88; Charlie Ward, 98; Wythe Roberts, 103.
