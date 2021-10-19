SULPHUR SPRINGS — Led by Lauren Fisher’s round of 76 and her runner-up individual finish, the Longview Lady Lobos placed second on Monday at the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Fall Invitational Golf Tournament.
The Lady Lobos finished wit ha 356 team total, just three shot behind winner Lindale.
The Longview boys had a 371 team total and finished sixth.
Girls
Lindale (353): Kenzie McClenny 76, Julee King 88, Preslee Pullin 97, Kennedy Weesner 92, Lauren Van Andel 104
Longview (356): Lauren Fisher 76, Catherine DaMoude 96, Neha Nirmal 91, Isabella Nolte 93, Lainey McFarland 108
Sulphur Springs (396): MyKylie Meador 94, Alyson Thomas 94, Kenzie Posey 118, Brylee Brock 100, Autumn Allen 108
Texas High (402): Katie Starr 93, Angie Parrott 97, Gracie Tucker 103, Lorelai Smith 109, Anna Bius 120
Longview B (443): Lexie Cannon 110, Divya Nirmal 107, Kennedy Hatcher 115, Zoe Hightower 121, McClore Dodson 111
Paris (464): Ava Tidwell 120, Katheine Mathieu 122, Angelina Ibarra 115, Madeline Green 112, Ainsley Mathieu 117
Medalists: Greyln Goolsby, Mount Pleasant 82 (third place), Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant 98; Megan Papageorgiou, Caddo Mills 117; Mia Butler, Caddo Mills 119; Mattye Schmidt, Sulphur Springs, 121; Aby Perry, Paris 122; Karli Pitman, Caddo Mills 123; Alli Crump, Sulphur Springs 124
Boys
Mount Pleasant (316): Matthew Peterson 75, Brady Sisk 81, George Burrows 83, Sam Sloan 86, Kade Strickland 77
Paris (331): Mason Napier 73, Adam Clement 89, Tyler Day 80, Carson Day 89
Sulphur Springs (345): Luke Dietze 84, Caleb Kesting 79, Wayne Hinton 85, Tripp Smith 97, Jaden Vititow 104
Hallsville (351): Nick Smith 80, Cameron Reed 88, Caden Reed 87, Cooper Wright 96
Texas High (360): Jordan Crouch 81, Will Davis 75, Evan Sutton 90, Gavin Smith 116, Austin Williams 114
Longview (371): Aden Fite 89, Anthony Holyfield 93, Kegan Jordan 94, Sam Sherman 95, Will Lenhart 98
North Lamar (393): Hunter Kuhlengel 101, Case Fendley 96, Tristan Peterson 108, Dawson McDowell 98, Lane Ausmus 98
Longview B (431): Preston Hatfield 99, Thomas Hickman 108, Hank Danielson 112, Lane Healy 112, Preston Lansford 125
Lindale (450): Tobin Phillips 113, Jackson Pullin 120, Crew Goodson 108, Braden Lockhart 109, Kalvin Dryman 120
Medalists: Clayton Brison, Mount Pleasant 84; Cort Garner, Honey Grove 90; Erickson Mathieu, Paris 96, Braylon Srader, Paris 98; Haydon Bush, Paris 99; Jerry Choi, Sulphur Springs 106; Matthew Tucker, Mount Pleasant 109; Mason Booth, Sulphu Springs 114; Micah Tucker, Mount Pleasant 114; Kohen Moss, Sulphur Springs 120