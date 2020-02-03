FROM STAFF REPORTS
LONGVIEW — Paced by the 1-2 finish of Annaka Watts (70) and Sydney McConnell (72), defending champion Tyler Lee rolled to a victory on Monday at the Spring Hill Lady Panther Invitational held at Wood Hollow Golf Club.
Longview finished second, host team Spring Hill sixth, Trinity School of Texas ninth, Longview B 10th and Pine Tree 12th.
TEAM TOTALS
Tyler Lee (322): Annaka Watts 70 (first), Sydney McConnell 72 (second), Charlotte Hackney 79, Taylor Norris 101, Jordan Avery 105
Longview A (380): Mae Ingram 91, Laney Gruppi 94, Neha Nirmal 101, Ashley McFarland 94, Laney McFarland 111
Lindale (381): Katherine Havens 84, Kennedy Weesner 98, Emily Havens 111, Lauren VanAndel 104, Julee King 95
Brook Hill (381): Onyou Kim 100, Caroline Eably 100, Olivia Kim 101, Olivia Mai 80, Gracie Campbell 114
Whitehouse (382): Abbi Thomas 89, Meghan Adams 85, Makenzie Alexander 100, Aly Navarro 108, Addy Dotson 110
Spring Hill (389): J’Dee Stovall 82, Grace Iltis 103, Alyssa Duchnowski 101, Ashley Wingo 103
Hughes Springs (390): Hannah McKinney 82, Jessica Chapman 98, Haley Smith 102, Casey Lambert 108, Dana Holden 121
Bullard Blue (398): Katie Capps 99, Faith Baiza 95, Grace Baiza 101, Kaycee Griffith 103
Trinity School of Texas (406): Emily Sparks 95, Sophie Cook 102, Hayner Boorman 104, Catherine Damoude 105, Macy Newland 114
Longview B (415): Isabella Nolte 101, Kori Hunter 101, Daniela Pedroso 105, Makenzie Montgomery 110, Lexie Cannon 108
Bullard Red (421): Josie McClure 105, Emma Nunny 100, Natasha Johnson 111, Amaya Johnson 105
Pine Tree (434): Emily Smith 102, Meredith Fisher 97, Chloe Chandler 117, Taylor Wharton 121, Vanessa Gonzales 118
Henderson (436): Meg McAnally 100, Lily Turlington 115, Macy Watson 104, Ava Turlington 121, Lexi Fabbiani 117
Tyler Lee JV (436): Rowan Reynolds 97, Ella Harbold 110, Avery Tatham 112, Abby Power 117
Eustace (459): Brooke McCord 108, Melissa Millian 124, Ashtyn Castro 111, Tabitha Rigby 116
Medalists
Macy Rutland, Sabine 75 (third), Reese Rutland, Sabine 117, Trinity Brooks, Sabine 123; Grelyn Goolsby, Mount Pleasant 79; Reece Ball, Mount Pleasant 99; Kinley Pessell, Hallsville 79; Maylee Player, Hallsville 111; Lily Ann Weissmann, Whitehouse 120, Audrey Johnson, Whitehouse 113; Taylor Williams, Liberty-Eylau 112; Grace Hawkins, Liberty-Eylau 120