Pine Tree’s Merrick Taylor earned individual medalist honors with a two-shot victory over Texas High’s Thomas Curry at the Pirates’ annual Twisted 54 Golf Tournament.
The event was held Friday at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (36 holes) and Saturday at The Tempest Golf Club near Liberty City (18 holes).
Coaches were allowed to bring six players to the event. All six play 54 holes, but on the first day coaches have to decide which player they want in the medalist spot and his score does not count toward the team score.
Taylor had rounds of 65, 67 and 75 for his 207. Curry opened with a 65, but had a 70 and a 74 to finish.
Texas High won the team title with an 882 total. Hallsville was secodn at 980 and Spring Hill finished third with a 1,024.
Individual Results
Merrick Taylor, Pine Tree 207; Thomas Curry, Texas High 209; Camden Robertson, Texas High 21; Carter Maneth, Texas High 217; Luke Emerson, Home School 219; Trent Pollard, Lake Dallas 221; Kip Childress, Sulphur Springs 224; Logan Moore, New Diana 225; Matthew Peterson, Mount Pleasant 226; Jack Wilson, Texas High 227; Nick Smith, Hallsville 228; Jackson Patterson, Texas High 229; Sam Benson, New Diana 233; Connor Mayeux, Pine Tree 233; John Patterson, Texas High 233; Jake Ficher, Lindale 234; George Burrows, Mount Pleasant 236; Grant Mohesky, Sulphur Springs 237; Brett Middlebrook, Lead Academy 238; Brady Sisk, Mount Pleasant 234; Mark French, Spring Hill 244; Ben Williams, Hallsville 247; Cade Cook, Denton Ryan 248; Nathan William,s Hallsville 248; Kylan Liedtke, Pine Tree 248; Carson Kraus, Spring Hill 250; Kade Strickland, Mount Pleasant 251; Luke Hurst, Spring Hill 251; Caleb Kesting, Sulphur Springs 251; Cade Gilliland, Pine Tree 253; Cooper Wright, Hallsville 254; Corbin McGarvey, Hallsville 255; Cameron Reed, Hallsville 256; Chris Franklin, Troup 257; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree 260; Hudson Parr, Trinity School of Texas 262; Aden Fite, Longview 266; Sam Sloan, Mount Pleasant 266; Rylan Brewer, Sulphur Springs 270; Dawson Windschitl, New Diana 271; Keagan Jordan, Longview 272; Reese Malone, Spring Hill 274; Peyton Vickers, New Diana 278; Quinton Warren, Lake Dallas 279; Collin Small, Home School 280; Grant Hockenberry, Longview 280; Ethan Maloy, Lake Dallas 282; Noah Neal, Pleasant Grove 282; Marshall Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 284; Luke Dietze, Sulphur Springs 284; David Jensen, Lake Dallas 291; Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 291; Whit Addington, Pleasant Grove 293; Elijah Orozco, Denton Ryan 295; Jace Lovelady, Troup 296; Aiden Wendt, Denton Ryan 297; Jack Taylor, Trinity School of Texas 298; Grayson Hampton, Troup 307; Alan Eeds, Troup 307; Preston Hatfield, Longview 309; Mac Capps, Pleasant Grove 318; Gage Bussey, Trinity School of Texas 319; Charles Boyd, Troup 321; Bradley Adams, Troup 327; Brayden Strong, Longview 343; Palmer Mann, Trinity School of Texas 352; Christian Willis, Lake Dallas WD; Samuel Sherman, Longview, DNF
Ladycat Invitational
Tyler Legacy won the Hallsville Ladycat Invitational held at The Tempest Golf Club. Legacy had a team total of 357. Longview A placed second at 395, and Sulphur Sprigns was thrid at 405.
Mariam Tran of Sulphur Springs took medalist honors with a 72. Kinley Pessel of Hallsville was second with a 79, and Charlotte Hackney of Legacy was one back at 80.
LEGACY (357): Charlotte Hackney 80, Carly Ogletree 84, KyAmbria Acy 91, Rowan Reynods 102, Ella Harblold 103
LONGVIEW (395): Lauren Fisher 80, Isabella Notlte 101, Neha Nirmal 104, Dani Pedroso 110, Lexie Cannon 115
SULPHUR SPRINGS (405): Mariam Tran 72, MyKylie Meador 103, MaKayla Pullen 112, Mattye Schmidt 118, Autumn Allen 123
LUFKIN (410): Alex Haney 93, Bella Chong 93, Katherine Teague 109, Lilly Longston 115
LINDALE (423): Kennedy Weesner 101, Julee King 103, Preslee Pullin 106, Charlotte McConathy 113, Lauren VanAndel 117
PINE TREE (428): Emily Smith 87, Chloe Chandler 107, Madalyn Scaggs 112, Sarah Wilson 122
HALLSVILLE (431): Kinley Pessel 79, Emma Thompson 115, Maelee Player 116, Nadia Lilly 121, Savanna Vera 126
TROUP (460): Jaycee Berryhill 107, Samantha Eastman 112, Katrina Flora 120, Kaylee Brooks 121, Savannah Howard 126
MEDALISTS: Faith Chinn, Spring Hill 87; Grelyn Goolsby, Mount Pleasant 92; Max Morton, Spring Hill 103; Sophia Greco, Mount Pleasant 103; Reese Ball, Mount Pleasant 104; AllyKate Robertson, Van 108; Jenna Ogletree, Legacy 110; Taylor White, Spriing Hill 113; Abby Power, Legacy 115; Avery Greer, Legacy 115; Layla Stapleton, New Diana 119; Divya Nirmal, Longview 124; Torri Ward, New Diana 126