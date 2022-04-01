Girls District 15-5A
Golf Tournament
at Tempest Golf Club
(Two rounds)
Longview (736): Lauren Fisher 142 (first medalist), Neha Nirmal 200, Catherine Da Moude 199, Isabella Nolte 205, Lexie Cannon 201
Sulphur Springs (757): McKenna Meskimen 182, MyKylie Meador 193, Brylee Brock 200, Kenzie Posey 185, Alyson Thomas 197
Mount Pleasant (799): Grelyn Goolsby 165 (third medalist), Reese Ball 207, Sophie Greco 190, Carolina Currey 237
Hallsville (801): Kinley Pessel 153 (second medalist), Maelee Player 213, Nadia Lilly 219, Journey Keener 216
Longview 2 (916): Lainey McFarland 206, Divya Nirmal 236, McClore Dodson 244, Zoe Hightower 230, Kennedy Hatcher 259
Medalists: Emily Smith, Pine Tree 182; Blaire Gillentine, Pine Tree 216; Hunter Leach, Texas High 257; Autumn Allen, Sulphur Springs 203; Alli Crump, Sulphur Springs 274