ETBU Sports Information
SHREVEPORT, La. – In a battle of division leaders, the East Texas Baptist University hockey team came away with a sweep on the University of Texas El Paso. The Tigers are now 19-1-1 overall following the sweep.
Game one would see ETBU shock the Miners, 8-4, behind a hat-trick from Filip Soderstrom while Riley Knott (two assists) would produce two goals of his own.
Other goal scorers included Davis VanGemerden, Skyler Spiller, and Devon Baird. Tyler Fitzgerald would finish the game with 26 saves in all 60 minutes in net.
Game two saw the Tigers win a wild 8-5 contest. Baird would finish with two goals while Spiller, Timothy Zittel, VanGemerden, Soderstrom, Brendan Laing, and Ryan Gruszka tally a goal for ETBU.
■ ETBU 8, UTEP 4: Early on in the first period, it was Soderstrom who would take control of the game as he would score the first three goals(17:53, 8:40, 8:26) for a 3-0 lead. UTEP would get on the board with five minutes to play only for Knott to answer with a goal 23 seconds later for a 4-1 lead.
In the second period, the Tigers would extend their lead to 6-1 as a short-handed goal from VanGemerden (19:20) was followed by a second goal from Knott (13:57).
Despite a Miners’ power play goal with 6:26 in the second period, the Tigers would lead 6-2 after two periods.
In the third period, ETBU continued to build their lead as Spiller (16:58) and Baird (15:18) scored to put ETBU up 8-2. The Miners did cut the lead in half at 8-4 before time ran out to ensure ETBU’s victory.
■ ETBU 8, UTEP 5: The first period would be a wild one as both teams tallied three goals for a tie. In a span of 1:50, two UTEP goals would occur (12:10, 10:14) while Zittel would answer with one of his own (11:43). Spiller (4:37) and Laing (1:28) would each score a power play for the Tigers while the Miners would tie up the game with 28 seconds in the period.
VanGemerden’s early second period goal (19:17) would be equalized by UTEP (14:30). But momentum swung in ETBU’s favor as they would score three unanswered goals from Gruszka (13:22), Baird (11:18), and Soderstrom (10:28) to lead 7-4 after two periods.
In the third period, the Miners would score a goal (18:39) to cut the lead to 7-5. But Baird would extend the lead to 8-5 (12:35), which was enough for the victory and the completion of the sweep.