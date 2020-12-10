CLASS 6A / 5A
(Final Regular season)
RUSHING
(Minimum 500 Yards)
Player, team No. Yards TD
J. Miller, Legacy 167 1520 19
B. Stewart, T. High 143 1104 12
K. Meredith, Longview 128 1100 21
M. Gooden, Whitehouse 189 1054 7
B. Donnell, Legacy 136 1011 11
T Sheffield, P. Tree 125 896 10
M. Haynes, Longview 94 895 10
D.J. Freeman, P. Tree 89 763 7
Do. Williams, Marshall 141 699 7
E. Morgan, P. Tree 116 687 6
C. Berry, Lufkin 78 529 8
PASSING
(Minimum 500 Yards)
Player, team C A Yards TD Int.
B. McHenry, T. High 133 208 2301 29 3
J. Moore, Lufkin 140 240 2022 16 7
B. Burris, Marshall 105 214 1581 14 8
J. Conflitti, Whitehouse 156 245 1484 22 10
D.J. Freeman, P. Tree 68 137 1450 19 2
T. Lee, Hallsville 111 121 1326 12 10
T. Adams, Legacy 75 143 947 12 5
K. Pinkard, Tyler 58 107 926 6 4
E. Sanchez, Tyler 62 123 744 3 6
J. Allen, Longview 49 93 707 7 3
RECEIVING
(Minimum 20 catches)
Player, team No. Yards TD
T. Theiring, Whitehouse 65 701 13
C. Rojas, Hallsville 51 540 3
A.J. Montgomery, Lufkin 45 725 8
M. Potts, Tyler 45 655 1
R. Cellers, T. High 39 934 13
D. Wilson, Whitehouse 36 321 5
De. Williams, Marshall 35 464 6
C. Jackson, Lufkin 32 450 2
J. Hale, Longview 30 503 7
K. Turner, P. Tree 28 725 7
C. Miller, T. High 27 430 5
K. Wright, Lufkin 27 309 2
M. Wade, Tyler 26 500 4
B. Walker, Hallsville 25 513 7
R. Alexander, Whitehouse 23 288 4
J. Miller, Legacy 22 420 8
A. Brooks, Marshall 22 371 4
B. Rogers, T. High 20 336 4
N. Williams, P. Tree 20 412 5
C. Diaz, Lufkin 20 277 2
TACKLES
(Minimum 40 tackles)
Player, team No.
J. Janis, Legacy 114
T. Ates, Tyler 102
B. Miller, Whitehouse 87
A. Sears, Legacy 80
T. Emory, Mt. Pleasant 78
M. Washington, Marshall 66
J. Diaz, Lufkin 65
C. Starks, Legacy 63
J. Clark, Whitehouse 63
L. Hale, Longview 62
J. Olivares, Legacy 61
X. Tatum, Tyler 58
L. Rawls, Marshall 55
G. Lawrence, Legacy 55
C. Harris, Legacy 54
E. Brody, Whitehouse 54
D. Isaac, Longview 52
S. Jackson, Longview 52
T. Tamplin, Longview 50
W. Smallwood, Lufkin 50
C. Gallagher, Legacy 49
D. Brown, T. High 48
J. Carr,Longview 47
M. Johnson, Whitehouse 46
J. Halter, T. High 44
T. Hale, Longview 44
T. Havard, Lufkin 44
L. Flowers, Legacy 43
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 40
A. Johnson, Tyler 40
SACKS
(Minimum 3 sacks)
Player, team No.
C. Smith, T. High 8
M. Johnson, Whitehouse 8
G. Lawrence, Legacy 7
T. Emory, Mt. Pleasant 6
J. Janis, Legacy 6
T. Tamplin, Longview 6
W. Smallwood, Lufkin 6
J. Carr, Longview 5
T. Owens, Lufkin 5
C. Harris, Legacy 4
D. Isaac, Longview 4
J. Clark, Whitehouse 4
D. Brown, T. High 3
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 3
B. Miller, Whitehouse 3
K. Roberts, Whitehouse 3
R. Sanders, Whitehouse 3
INTERCEPTIONS
(Minimum 3 interceptions)
Player, team No.
J. Brandon, Whitehouse 4
T. Ates, Tyler 4
L. Rawls, Marshall 3
A. Sears, Legacy 3
T. Hale, Longview 3
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
(Minimum 3 recoveries)
Player, team No.
K. Jackson-Jameson, Longview 4
K. Roberts, Whitehouse 4
L. Rawls, Marshall 3
T. Emory, Mt. Pleasant 3
J. Williams, Longview 3
B. Miller, Whitehouse 3