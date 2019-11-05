SOCCER
With the shutout win over LeTourneau University, the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team guaranteed them a spot in the American Southwest Conference Tournament and earned the offensive and defensive player of the week awards.
Freshman Isaiah Simien and junior Justin Groves earned the awards.
Simien took honors for the ASC Offensive Player of the Week. The native of San Antonio produced a hat trick in the win with goals in the 18th, 41st, and 75th minute with the last one being on a penalty kick. These three goals would help put him on the team lead with nine goals on the season.
Groves was named as Co-Defensive Player of the Week. In goal, Groves recorded five saves on eight shots in total. This was Groves’ second shutout of the season and third straight win.
These two players join two-time recipient Max Ponticorvo in receiving ASC Player of the Week awards this season.
ETBU faced UMHB on Tuesday night in the first round of the ASC Tournament.
FOOTBALL
For the third consecutive week and the fourth time in five weeks, the East Texas Baptist University football team has been given an American Southwest Conference Player of the Week.
Taking home the Defensive Player of the Week award this week is KJ Kelley. This is his first award at ETBU.
Against Southwestern University, Kelley finished with four tackles and had three key interceptions. His first interception occurred in the second quarter at ETBU’s five-yard line as the Pirates looked for the go-ahead touchdown. In the beginning of the 4th quarter, he picked off his second pass as ETBU led, 35-23, at the ETBU 10 returning it 16 yards to stop another SU threat.
His final pick came at the 4:37 mark in the 4th quarter at the SU 36-yard line just as SU started a new drive as ETBU was up 42-23. He also broke up a pass as well.
ETBU will be hosting Hardin-Simmons on Senior Day at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
ETBU Sports Information