ETBU Sports Information
Playing to a tie in their first home match of the year after a two hour weather delay, the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team and Austin College finished tied after two overtimes at 1-1.
ETBU is now 1-2-1 overall.
ETBU’s lone goal came from Kayla Nichols, who scored with 14:37 (76th minute) left to go in the regulation.
Reagan Kappler had seven shots to lead ETBU while Olivia Gallegos contributed with three of her own. ETBU’s defense would hold the Roos to just one shot, which was a goal from Mack Bolen. Maya Erwin stopped eight Tiger shots on goal.
ETBU got the first shot fifteen minutes into the game. This would be followed by eight more ETBU shots over the next 23 minutes, with three of them being saved by Erwin.
ETBU spent much of the first half with possession in AC territory. But AC capitalize on a goal in the 39th minute to make it 1-0. ETBU’s two chances to tie ended with off-target shots as the Roos led 1-0 at the break.
The second half would be mostly the same as the first with ETBU’s defense keeping AC without a shot while the offense was creating chances to score. Then, in the 76th minute, the Tigers finally managed to breakthrough as Nichols scored one past Erwin to make it a tie game. ETBU had chances in the final 14 minutes to take the lead but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Tigers had three chances to win in the first overtime only to a missed penalty kick and a post being hit preventing them from the golden goal. The second overtime would see ETBU push to score only to come away with a tie.
ETBU will play their second home game of the week at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the Mississippi University for Women.