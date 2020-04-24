Looking to build off of their first season under Chad Cox, the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team released their 2020 schedule.
For the season, ETBU will host seven matches at Cornish Field while being away for 11 contests.
“Looking forward, we have to be really excited about the experience and number of returning players coming back this fall, as well as a really well rounded group of incoming newcomers,” Cox said.
ETBU’s non-conference season starts with a road trip to Sherman on Sept. 1 against the Roos of Austin College. This will be their first of four contests against SCAC programs.
The Tigers will then be at home for three straight contests with the University of St. Thomas on Sept. 4, Schreiner University Sept. 6 and Mississippi University for Women on Sept. 11. They will end their non-conference schedule on the road for three contests against Centenary College Sept. 14, Hendrix College Sept. 18 and Rhodes College Sept. 20, with the last two being in Richardson.
“As a program I think we have made some good jumps and put ourselves in a very competitive position the past couple of seasons,” Cox said. “I am anxious to see what all this group accomplishes now on and off the field.”
ETBU will being its American Southwest Conference schedule with two home contests against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Sept. 24 and Concordia University on Sept. 26.
October will bring just two home contests with seven on the road in the ASC. Their final two home games will be on October 15 (University of Ozarks) and Sept. 17 (University of Texas Dallas). The seven road ASC games kick off with four straight contests as ETBU goes to Abilene for matches with McMurry University Oct. 1 and Hardin-Simmons University Oct. 3.
Louisiana College (Oct. 8) and Belhaven University (Oct. 10) will host the Tigers the following weekend. After being home for a weekend, ETBU will take a road trip out west to take on Howard Payne University (Oct. 22) and Sul Ross State University (Oct. 24).
The regular season will end in Longview against rival LeTourneau University on Oct. 30.
“We have big goals and high standards set from this spring, and the men are hungry to take that next step even further up the ladder. We’ve had several guys stepping up to the challenge of leadership and as a whole really coming together and becoming a stronger family,” said Cox.
WOMEN
Entering Kristen Cox’s second season as head coach, the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team has released its 2020 schedule.
ETBU will host 10 games at Cornish Field while being on the road for eight contests.
“We are super excited about our 2020 schedule,” said Cox. “Great competition early on will help us realize our strengths and weaknesses quickly.”
ETBU’s non-conference schedule will feature some familiar foes from last season in all but one home match. Starting with a home opener against the Mississippi University for Women on Sept. 1, ETBU will also be competing against St. Thomas on Sept. 4 followed by two more matches vs. Schreiner University (Sept. 6) and Southwestern University (Sept. 11). After those four matches to start the season, ETBU will take a quick drive to Shreveport for a match with Centenary College (Sept. 14) as the lone road game in September. Senior Day will be on Sunday, Sept. 20 against the University of Dallas to round out the end of non-conference play.
“To be able to play seven home games pre-conference, and then start off our ASC schedule at home against two strong opponents is going to be a blessing and exciting,” Cox said.
The American Southwest Conference season starts in September host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Sept. 24) followed with a match vs. Concordia Texas on Saturday (Sept. 26). Seven of ETBU’s games will be on the road. After those two home contests, the Tigers will be in a stretch of seven of their final nine games on the road beginning with four straight matches.
October brings an Abilene, Texas trip to McMurry University on Oct. 1, followed by taking on reigning ASC Champions Hardin-Simmons University in a night game on Oct. 3. The following weekend, ETBU heads east to Louisiana College (Oct. 8) and Belhaven University (Oct. 10).
The only two home matches in October come on the 15th and 17th. ETBU hosts the University of Ozarks on Oct. 15 and then ends its stand at home with a night match vs. Texas Dallas on Oct. 17.
The final three games of the season will see ETBU travel to Howard Payne University (Oct. 22), Sul Ross State University (Oct. 24) and LeTourneau University (Oct. 30).