WOMEN
Scoreless through the first half, the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team exploded for five goals in the second half on their way to an American Southwest Conference victory over Belhaven University. ETBU is now 4-7-1 overall and 1-4 in the ASC.
ETBU had goals from Ashleigh Rondon (three shots, three assists), Brianna Mickshaw, Raegan Kappler (assist), Amy Pineda, and Jaren Jackson. Goalkeeper Maddie Rea had six of the eight saves recorded by ETBU goalies as Karrigan Falber had one save. Olivia Gallegos recorded the fifth assist for the Tigers. BU’s Alex Trammel led with three shots for her team as posting 12 in total. BU keeper Georgia Jordan recorded seven saves.
The first half saw ETBU and Belhaven combine for eight shots on goal with ETBU holding a 5-3 edge in that category. This was part of the Tigers’ 10-4 domination in shots overall by the end of the first half. ETBU started the contest with three good shot opportunities only for Jordan to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard. The Blazers had scoring chances that were met by Rea, who made three saves as the score was knotted at zero heading into the half.
Just 35 seconds into the second half, Rondon scored her third goal of the season to give ETBU an early lead, 1-0. Eight minutes later, Mickshaw put in the Tigers’ second goal in (53:09) for a 2-0 lead. Kappler (61:22) and Pineda (62:29) scored a minute a part from each other while Jackson netted the fifth goal (72:01) as ETBU dominated the second half. ETBU’s defense kept the Blazers off the scoresheet on their way to their first conference win of the season.
The Tigers will return back to Cornish Field at 2 p.m. today when they host Louisiana College. The men will follow at approximately 4:30 p.m.
MEN
Netting their only score in the final minute of their match, the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer team dropped a heart breaker to Belhaven University, 2-1, on Thursday night. ETBU is now 3-8 and 2-3 in the American Southwest Conference.
ETBU outshot the Blazers, 15-13, while Cristian Hernandez made six saves. Silas Sangano had the lone goal for the Tigers on six shots to lead ETBU with two on goal while Isaiah Simien had five shots with three shots on goal. BU had goals from Tristan White and Andres Garcia. Goalkeeper Max Rudolph finished the game with five saves.
ETBU got its first chance opportunity to score nearly two minutes into the game. They then had their first shot on goal at 13:38 but Rudolph made a save at the low center spot of the goal. The Blazers’ first shot on goal turned out to be the first goal of the game at 23:03. ETBU had a chances to tie it up in the first half but when into halftime down, 1-0.
In the second half, the Tigers had chances to score in the 51st, 56th, and 63rd minute to tie up the game but couldn’t find the area to get it in the goal. Two more chances in the 64th and 65th were denied by the Blazers’ keeper. After having a goal disallowed in the second half, the Blazers answered in the 80th minute to extend their lead to 2-0. ETBU would avoid being shutout with Sangano scoring the lone goal with 12 seconds left in the match.
ETBU Sports Information