■ MARSHALL 3, PLEASANT GROVE 1: TEXARKANA — The Marshall Mavericks opened up a 2-0 lead at halftime and tacked on a goal in the second en route to a 3-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Jose Garcia put the Mavericks on the board first, and Luis Garcia added a goal on a free kick for a 2-0 Marshall lead at intermission.
Garcia found the back of the net again in the second half as the Mavericks won their first game of the young season.
The Marshall JV moved to 2-0 with a 9-0 win.
Marshall hosts Texas High on Tuesday.
