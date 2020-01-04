LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lobos
Coach: James Wright, Margaret Wright
District: 11-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Tyler Lee)
2019 record: 17-5-4
Key returning players: Raul Torez … Jesus Galvan
Newcomers to watch: Juan (Tito) Gimenez … Sergio Landin … Victor Cruz
Looks good: “There is an abundance of attacking talent that I hope we can harness and organize to maximize scoring opportunities. We have a lot of younger forwards that are just waiting their turn.” – James Wright
Needs work: “We graduated 14 seniors last year, including nine starters. That has left a shortfall of experience, but not talent. This group is as skilled as lat year, but is missing a bit of varsity game experience.” – James Wright
Did you know: Most of this year’s varsity squad will include players from last year’s JV squad that lost once all season and captured a district championship … The Lobo JV has lost two games in the past three seasons … Torrez was last year’s top goalkeeper in the district, and Galvan earned Offensive Player of the Year honors … This year’s Lobo Invitational, set for Jan. 9-11, will include the Lobos, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Hallsville, Tyler Lee, Forney, Sulphur Springs, New Summerfield, Lindale and Henderson, as well as JV teams from Jacksonville, John Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Henderson, Lindale, Forney and Tyler Lee
TYLER LEE
Mascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Marty Germany
District: 11-6A (Longview, Rockwall, Rockwall-heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)
2019 record: 12-8-4
Key returning players: Neri Ruiz … Travis Vordenbaumen
Newcomers to watch: Tristan Whelchel
Looks good: “Good chemistry.” — Germany
Needs work: “Youth. We have seven freshmen currently on our roster.” — Germany
Did you know: Germany is in his 21st season at Lee – his ninth as head coach
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Jose Angel Rocha
District: 16-5A (Hallsville, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse, Lufkin, Marshall)
2019 record: 12-6-5
Key returning players: Luis Torres … Erik Gonzalez
Newcomers to watch: Octavio Jacquez … Brandt Herber … Edgar Bocanegra … Aaron Bocanegra … John Huntsberry
Looks good: “The midfield consists of a good mixture of new and veteran talent. Looking to lean on it early in the season.” — Rocha
Needs work: “We are young and only return two starters. This team needs to look to mature and find its identity as a team.” — Rocha
Did you know: Herber was the starting kicker for Pine Tree’s football team in 2019
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Hector Rodriguez
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
2019 record: 8-16-1
Key returning players: Mason Morris … Joel Ontiveros … Javi Cazares
Newcomers to watch: Jesus Ramirez … Cole Zulliger … Zachary Southard
Looks good: “Being a young team will allow the Bobcats to gain a lot of experience.” — Rodriguez
Needs work: “Finishing in the attacking third.” — Rodriguez
Did you know: “The Bobcats’ starting lineup will not include any seniors
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: David Plunk
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Sabine, Tatum, Waskom, Gladewater)
2019 record: 12-12
Newcomers to watch: Brian Vaca
Looks good: “Team chemistry.” — Plunk
Needs work: “We graduated nine seniors from last season – seven starters. We need work on group defending.” — Plunk
Did you know: The Panthers finished 6-4 in district play last season
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Tom Wait
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Sabine, Waskom, Gladewater, Tatum)
Key returning players: Wanya McIntyre … Karson Offerding … Daniel Estrella … Tray Epps … Richie Avalos … Luis Martinez … Efrain Mojica … Izaiah Ramirez
Newcomers to watch: AB Herrera … Adolfo Castillo … Chris Baldoza
Looks good: “We had a great offseason and led by work ethic.” — Wait
Needs work: “Lots of new faces, so team chemistry.” — Wait
Did you know: McIntyre had 16 goals and 11 assists last season … Offerding (5) and Estrella (11) combined for 16 shutouts last season … Epps recorded 19 goals and seven assists last season and was the district’s sophomore of the year … Avalos was an all-state honoree … Assistant coach J.D. Peralez is a 2014 Kilgore graduate
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Hunter Liles
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Sabine, Waskom, Gladewater)
2019 record: 4-21-1
Key returning players: Abraham Maldonado … Adrian Olquin … Rey Luna … Jose Sandoval
Newcomers to watch: Miguel Torres … Allan Sandoval … Jacob Folds … Chris Bessey
Looks good: “Hardworking individuals that are team-oriented. The team works well together, and the team is smooth and aggressive.” — Liles
Needs work: “Communication and moving the ball sideline-to-sideline.” — Liles
Did you know: Maldonado was a first-team all-district defender, and Olquin (second team forward), Luna (second team midfielder)and Jose Sandoval (honorable mention) were also on the all-district list
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: James Watson
District: 19-4A (Center, Henderson, Hudson, Jasper, Diboll)
2019 record: 16-12-1
Key returning players: Shooter Stevenson … Miguel Olvera … Pedro Garcia … Logan Ortigo … Nestor Hernandez … Quanterrius Brown … Jose Hernandez
Newcomers to watch: Cristian Lopez … Cristian Godinez … Jonathan Medrano … Dalton Collinsworth … Alan Barcenas
Looks good: “We are returning lots of players that will be shuffling positions and playing defense. We have a good mix of experience and athletic newcomers who will continue to help build this program and keep it on its current positive trajectory.” — Watson
Needs work: “We graduated most of our scorers, including career and single-season leader Junio Salazar, so we have to find out who our ‘closers’ are. We have lots of young and new talent up top that will compete for balls and develop confidence in their shooting.” — Watson
Did you know: Stevenson and Garcia were honorable mention All-East Texas performances last season, and Olvera earned honorable mention All-State accolades
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Evan Dean
District: 19-4A (Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper, Diboll)
2019 record: 11-13
Key returning players: Trace Tidwell … Saul Quintanilla … Larry Walters
Newcomers to watch: Jefferson Torres … Brandon Guevara
Looks good: “We are a very aggressive and determined team.” — Dean
Needs work: “We are young and will need to build off every game to gain experience and better consistency.” — Dean
Did you know: The Lions were 7-3 in district play last season … Tidwell, Quintanilla and Walters were all first team all-district picks a year ago
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Jody Loewen
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Atlanta, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
2019 record: 18-8-2
Key returning players: Marco Trejo … Kevin Ramirez … Sammy Ramirez … Giovanny Rojas … Yedhiael Ramirez … Victor Benites
Newcomers to watch: Rodolfo Falcon … Nicolas Martinez
Looks good: “Ball movement and communication.” — Loewen
Needs work: “Finishing.” — Loewen
Did you know: Pittsburg broke seven team and indivual records last season, including wins in a season (18), goals scored (102), assists (72) and goals in one game (15) … Trejo had a school-record 27 goals, and Yedhiael Ramirez added 24. The previous record was 20 … Kevin Ramirez set the mark for assists in a season with 18, and Benites had 174 steals also setting the school record
CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Nathan Carroll
District: 14-4A (Athans, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Mabank, Van, Kemp, Mineola)
2019 record: 16-7
Key returning players: Xavier Williams … Adolfo Alanis … Marco Soto … Adolfo Tomayo … Aram Mijares
Newcomers to watch: Eduardo Urena … Angel Flores
Looks good: “Talented and experienced upperclassmen with lots of leadership potential. Hard-working underclassmen.” — Carroll
Needs work: “Lots of young guys will be up on varsity. I think we need to get used to playing as a unit.” – Carroll
CARLISLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Tony Bowles
2019 record: 5-3-1
Key returning players: Carlos DeLeon … Aaron Gallegos … Louie Garza
Looks good: “We have our largest team with 28 total players, including only five seniors and 13 freshmen.” Bowles
Did you know: DeLeon had eight goals and two assists and Gallegos 10 goals and three assists last season … This is Carlisle’s 10 year playing soccer
JACK STALLARD