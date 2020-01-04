LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Ron Bellamy
District: 11-6A (Tyler Lee, Rockwall, Rockwall-heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn
2019 record: 14-7-2
Key returning players: Alexandra Sanchez … Caroline Henderson … Alexandra Rojas … Kyla Johnson … Camryn Jacobs
Newcomers to watch: Izzi Hough … Alexa Polanco … Gabbi Casimiro … Mallory Burgess
Looks good: “We return a lot of lettermen, so this team will have experience.” — Bellamy
Needs work: “We need to solidify our defense and get the best girls on the field to play as a cohesive unit.” — Bellamy
Did you know: Burgess has signed with the University of Southern Mississippi … Sanchez, last year’s district newcomer of the year, had 12 goals and seven assists … Henderson and Rojas were first team all-district picks, and Johnson and Jacobs were second team selections … Jacobs had 14 goals last season … The Lady Lobos pitched 11 shutouts in 2019
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Chris Yoder
District: 16-5A (Hallsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Marshall, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
2019 record: 4-13-6
Key returning players: Eden Antonisse … Sophie Fisher … Leorah Haesecke … Makenzie Hedgecock … Brilee Moore … Grace Roberts … Abbi Walker
Newcomers to watch: Sayge Lohman
Looks good: “This is the most seniors I’ve had in my three years here. We need them to show some poise and confidence out there on the field and get our newcomers acclimated quickly.” — Yoder
Needs work: “Defense. Three of the four people we lost from last year’s squad contributed greatly to a stubborn defense. We need to solidify the back line soon with some shuffling and some newcomers to get some continuity there.” — Yoder
Did you know: Pine Tree tied over a third of its district games last season (2-7-5), and although the Lady Pirates won every shootout its starting keeper was there for, those five points they didn’t get for a win cost the team a trip to the playoffs
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavs
Coach: Janna Duck
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, John Tyler)
Key returning players: Evelin Solis … Stephany Torres … Yareli Miranda … Sarahi Barrientos
Newcomers to watch: Samantha Quintanilla
Looks good: I’m excited to see the hard work pay off from spending time in the weight room. We are relatively small compared to other teams. I don’t want that to be a disadvantage, and I think the time we have spent getting stronger is going to be big for us.” – Duck
Needs work: We have really spent a lot of time working on our ball control. It is something we lack quiet a bit of . We have been trying to set goals in practice and really focus on strengthening our ability to make good, clean, smart passes.
Did you know: Duck is in her first season as head despite coaching in the district for the past season years.
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Jimmy Dowell
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Gladewater, Sabine, Tatum, Waskom)
2019 record: 16-3
Key returning players: Maci Plunk … Hannah Yoder … Peyton Borens … Jayme Dowell
Newcomers to watch: Natalie Fisher … Emmaline Nichols … Grace Browder … Alexis Grubb
Looks good: “Hard-working and the desire to do well.” — Dowell
Needs work: “Replacing seven starters – four of five on defense. Creating our own identity this year.” — Dowell
Did you know: Spring Hill won its first district title in soccer last season, advancing to the regional finals … Jayme Dowell had 21 goals and 20 assists last season, including four goals and eight assists in the playoffs. She was the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Todd BonDurant
District: 16-4A (Waskom, Tatum, Sabine, Gladewater, Spring Hill)
2019 record: 12-11-1
Key returning players: Sarah Loomis … Emma Taylor … Cristina Rosas … Zoe Craven … Jackie Estrella … Maria Whitaker
Newcomers to watch: Lesly Herrera … Samantha Rodriguez … Alejandra Whitaker
Looks good: “I am confident in the offensive side of the ball. We have lot of returners.” — BonDurant
Needs work: “This year we are running a new defense, and it will get better as the season goes on.” — BonDurant
Did you know: The Lady Bulldogs were 9-1 in district play last season
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Jason Whatley
District: 19-4A (Henderson, Hudson, Jasper, Diboll, Center)
2019 record: 5-17-2
Key returning players: alayna Plumlee … Chelsea Canada … Britany Vargas … Melissa Garcia
Newcomers to watch: Brandy Jones … Kipton Travis … Cynthia Lopez … Olivia Blissett … Celik Escobar … Sindi Salazar … Elayne Grogan … Zoe Spencer
Looks good: “A great infusion of youth to revitalize the program. We have seven freshmen along with three new senior players who weren’t with us last year. They bring an energy and attitude to the team that’s been lacking in recent years. Along with that, they bring a higher soccer IQ that will benefit us on the field.” — Whatley
Needs work: “With so many new faces, there’s a real challenge to get us all on the same page and start building some chemistry on and off the field. If we do that, I believe we will start seeing some positive results rather quickly.” — Whatley
Did you know: The Lady Bulldogs will be without last year’s district Newcomer of the Year (Melissa Salazar) and second team all-district performer Hannah Whatley this year due to injuries
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Daniel Rich
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Gladewater, Tatum, Waskom)
2019 record: 11-9
Key returning players: Dahjah Lewis … Sierrah Richter
Newcomers to watch: Peyton Childress … Kamryn Mann … Gisele Flores
Looks good: “Individual effort and the desire to be better.” — Rich
Needs work: “Team mentality and execution.” — Rich
Did you know: This will be Sabine’s second season as a UIL team, and the Lady Cardinals made the playoffs last season with a 6-4 district record … Rich is in his first season as head coach at Sabine. He carved out a 245-54-22 record in 13 seasons at Pine Tree … Lewis (25) and Richter (20) combined for 45 goals last season
