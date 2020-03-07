ET SOCCER
BOYS
Friday
Pine Tree at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Hallsville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Marshall at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.
Hallsville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 7, 2020 @ 6:23 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.