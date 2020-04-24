Kilgore junior Emma Taylor earned overall Most Valuable Player honors, and Spring Hill, Tatum, Sabine and Gladewater all picked up superlatives with the release of the District 16-4A All-District Soccer Team for 2020.
Spring Hill’s Jayme Dowell was named the league’s Offensive MVP, and Kilgore’s Maria Whitaker was the league’s top defensive player. Tatum’s Yuvia Vazquez an Sabine’s Sierrah Richter shared Midfielder of the Year honors.
Other superlatives went to Kilgore’s Sarah Loomis (Goalkeeper), Spring Hill’s Ana Vizueth and Kilgore’s Maliyah Holland (Utility), Sabne’s Dahjah Lewis (Sophomore of the Year), Spring Hill’s Karsyn Bowdwn (Newcomer of the Year) and Kilgore’s Todd BonDurant (Coach of the Year).
Gladewater won the team Sportsmanship award.
The teams were selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Hannah Yoder, Spring Hill; Ajah Henderson, Tatum; Laramie Cox, Kilgore; Liset Quintana, Waskom.
Midfielders: Maci Plunk, Spring Hill; Zoe Craven, Kilgore; Cristina Rosas, Kilgore; Lexi Luna, Tatum; Greta Taylor, Sabine; Makayla Police, Gladewater.
Defenders: Natalie Fisher, Spring Hill; Jackie Estrella, Kilgore; Berenice Zarazua, Kilgore; Jalyne Martinez, Waskom; Perla Borrego, Sabine; Karisma Estrada, Tatum.
Keeper: Grace Browder, Spring Hill; Hailey McIntire, Tatum.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Airam Vazquez, Tatum; Peyton Childress, Sabine; Grecia Bravo, Waskom.
Midfielders: Alexis Grubb, Spring Hill; Emily Folds, Tatum; Gisell Aguirre, Tatum; Lesly Herrera, Kilgore; Estrella Galvan Vazquez, Kilgore; Hadlee Waggoner, Sabine.
Defenders: Haleigh Yoder, Spring Hill; Emilee Schell, Spring Hill; Rosa Gaona, Sabine; Katelynn Polanco, Gladewater; Keniya Starling, Tatum; Maritza Quintero, Tatum.
Keeper: Sunne Faulkner, Sabine
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Sofia Moreno, Peyton Borens, Marissa Seyer; Kilgore: Madison Alford, Brianna Alvarez, Alexia Sosa, Ximena Galicia, Alyssa Richardson; Sabine: Nayelie Morano, Abi Navarette, Gisele Flores; Waskom: Alyne Martinez; Gladewater: Mia Medina, Kayce Cahal, Lexi Hart; Tatum: Zaria Grant, Adrianna Littrel, Evelyn Sandoval, Navalita Taylor.