East Texas club soccer team Genesis FC has been participating in tournaments all season, and played well enough to qualify for the Ford Copita Alianza National Finals in Phoenix, Arizona between Nov. 5 and 6.
Eighteen high school standouts make up this year’s Genesis FC roster. They have played together long enough to share the necessary camaraderie and chemistry, and produce the team's great success.
The 2022 group includes Longview High School’s Anthony Monsivais, Ayden Gonzalez, Alijah Gonzalez, Alex Flores, AB Sanchez, Erik Torrez, Heron (Gordo) Corona, Karsten Guerra, Miguel Gonzalez, Miguel Hernandez, Miguel Rojo, and Diego Ayala. They are joined by Pine Tree High School’s Aaron Bocanegra and Edgar Bocanegra, Marshall High School’s Modesto Serrato, Sabine High School’s Luke Kirkindoll, Jacksonville High School’s Ramiro Mendoza, and Terrell High School’s Erik Reyes.