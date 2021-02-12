Marshall softball 2

Brent Achorn, Marshall’s first-year head softball coach, hits ground balls to his players as they work on fielding.

MARSHALL

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Brent Achorn

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)

Top returning players: Adriana Vences … Emily Ellenburg … Caitlyn Ellenburg … Maggie Truelove

Did you know: Achorn is in his first season as head coach at Marshall, which will host a seven-team tournament March 4-6

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Kayla Whatley

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)

2020 record: 13-4-1

Top returning players: Anahi Ramires … Maddie Melton … Abby Dunagan

Newcomers to watch: Sara Houston

You can count on: “Being ready to play. Like most other teams, this down time has been hard, and we are all anxious to get an entire season in.” — Whatley

Needs work: We are always working on excelling in all aspects of the game, but this year I know 100% the mental game will be the make or break. From the softball perspective to handling COVID restrictions and absences, it’s going to take a toll on everyone mentally, and they have to be ready for anything.” — Whatley

Did you know: Whatley has an 89-33-2 record as a head coach

HARLETON

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Kelly Fay

District: 16-3A (Waskom, Elysian Fields, Arp, Troup, Tatum, West Rusk, Jefferson)

Top returning players: Laycee McGuffie … Anna Mae Coleman … Haley Hopkins … Chloe Warner … Lexi Dominquez … Katie Holiday … Paiton Little … Kailey Wright … Meredith Sellers … Kylie Dickerson

Newcomers to watch: Hollyn Alsobrook

You can count on: “Strong defense.” — Fay

Needs work: “Offensive production.” — Fay

Did you know: Fay’s district record at Harleton is 16-0

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets

Coach: Lexi Commander

District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk, Harleton, Tatum, Waskom)

2020 record: 12-6-2

Top returning players: Kailyn Clynch … Mary Frances Ellis … Jessica Guilhas … Christen Smith (.465) … Kelsey O’Brien … Bryanne Beavers … Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw

Newcomers to watch: Corrisa McPhail

You can count on: “Strong experience in key positions, and younger kids are really working hard every day.” — Commander

Needs work: “Continue to build consistency.” — Commander

Did you know: Commander has a 186-112 coaching record … Ellis and Smith were selected to play in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game, and Commander will be their coach … Ellis will play her college softball at ETBU

