MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Brent Achorn
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
Top returning players: Adriana Vences … Emily Ellenburg … Caitlyn Ellenburg … Maggie Truelove
Did you know: Achorn is in his first season as head coach at Marshall, which will host a seven-team tournament March 4-6
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)
2020 record: 13-4-1
Top returning players: Anahi Ramires … Maddie Melton … Abby Dunagan
Newcomers to watch: Sara Houston
You can count on: “Being ready to play. Like most other teams, this down time has been hard, and we are all anxious to get an entire season in.” — Whatley
Needs work: We are always working on excelling in all aspects of the game, but this year I know 100% the mental game will be the make or break. From the softball perspective to handling COVID restrictions and absences, it’s going to take a toll on everyone mentally, and they have to be ready for anything.” — Whatley
Did you know: Whatley has an 89-33-2 record as a head coach
HARLETON
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Kelly Fay
District: 16-3A (Waskom, Elysian Fields, Arp, Troup, Tatum, West Rusk, Jefferson)
Top returning players: Laycee McGuffie … Anna Mae Coleman … Haley Hopkins … Chloe Warner … Lexi Dominquez … Katie Holiday … Paiton Little … Kailey Wright … Meredith Sellers … Kylie Dickerson
Newcomers to watch: Hollyn Alsobrook
You can count on: “Strong defense.” — Fay
Needs work: “Offensive production.” — Fay
Did you know: Fay’s district record at Harleton is 16-0
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk, Harleton, Tatum, Waskom)
2020 record: 12-6-2
Top returning players: Kailyn Clynch … Mary Frances Ellis … Jessica Guilhas … Christen Smith (.465) … Kelsey O’Brien … Bryanne Beavers … Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw
Newcomers to watch: Corrisa McPhail
You can count on: “Strong experience in key positions, and younger kids are really working hard every day.” — Commander
Needs work: “Continue to build consistency.” — Commander
Did you know: Commander has a 186-112 coaching record … Ellis and Smith were selected to play in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game, and Commander will be their coach … Ellis will play her college softball at ETBU